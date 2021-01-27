Bryant finished the game with 19 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, an assist, and a block that was as impressive as any of his dunks. It was Bryant’s first double-double of the season and the fourth of his career. He is now averaging 22 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks over his four SEC games, and the spectacular dunks are now just one part of his repertoire.

“Keyshawn has worked really hard to become a basketball player,” Martin said. “Key keeps playing better and better. The part I like best about him is his leadership has gotten a lot better.”

Trailing 17-13 after the under-eight timeout, Bryant fed AJ Lawson for a three. Then Bryant stole the ball from Tye Fagan and soared in for a dunk. Toumani Camara made a layup to briefly give the lead back to Georgia, but then it was all South Carolina. Justin Minaya put South Carolina ahead for good with a three, and Bryant took over. He had nine points, five rebounds, two steals, and an assist during a 19-2 run that put South Carolina in control for good.

The Gamecocks and Bulldogs are near the bottom of the SEC standings, and for twelve minutes the play reflected those inauspicious records. The teams had combined to shoot 27% and had more turnovers (13) than baskets (12). South Carolina had missed two dunks and made only three layups. Then Keyshawn Bryant happened.

“Dunking will come, that’s a gifted ability. I’ve been trying to work on the other things,” Bryant said. “My role is to be me. Be vocal for the team.”

Georgia cut South Carolina’s lead to six early in the second half, but a three by Jermaine Couisnard ended the threat. South Carolina put Georgia away with a 20-2 run that lasted nearly five minutes and turned a 56-44 lead into a 30-point margin with less than four minutes to play.

Bryant was the star, but he also had help, something South Carolina has struggled with this season. Couisnard broke out of a slump with 18 points on 7-16 shooting. Lawson had 12 points, and Minaya had ten points and eight rebounds. After the terrible start, South Carolina ended up shooting 42% from the floor, 47% from three, and 80% from the line.

After struggling defensively all season, Martin hinted there would be changes on that side of the ball. He opted to sit back more, rather than press on the perimeter. He simplified responsibilities, eliminating calls on screens and defending everything the same way. Whether it had more to do with the opponent or the tactics, it worked. Georgia shot just 32%, turned the ball over 20 times, and was outrebounded by three.

“We didn’t extend our man-to-man out the way we usually do. We were not trying to deny. We played a little more conservative,” Martin said. “We made some mistakes in rotation, but that’s going to happen when you put in something brand new in 48 hours.”

K.D. Johnson led Georgia with 14 points and Andrew Garcia had 10. Leading scorer Sahvir Wheeler was held to nine points with four turnovers, but did have nine rebounds and seven assists.

Notes:

South Carolina wore its throwback uniforms for the first time this season. … Jalyn McCreary made his first appearance since the Houston game. He had six points, five rebounds, and a career-high four blocks in 17 minutes. … Trae Hannibal had six points and a career-high six assists. … Justin Kier, not the meteorologist, was scoreless on 0-5 shooting. … Bryant on what he was thinking after he missed a dunk in the first half: “My main thing was don’t make eye contact with Frank.” … South Carolina’s next game is Saturday at Vanderbilt.