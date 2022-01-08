MBB: Carolina edges Vanderbilt

James Reese made a free throw with 6.3 seconds left and then Vanderbilt was unable to get a shot off as South Carolina held on for a 72-70 win.

Jermaine Couisnard scored seven points during an 8-0 second half run and then a three-point play by James Reese gave South Carolina a 64-53 lead with 7:18 to play. But South Carolina went cold, missing five straight and finishing the game making just two of its last ten shot attempts.

Vanderbilt chipped away at the lead, and Scotty Pippen, Jr. got the Commodores within two with a minute to play. Vanderbilt had a chance to tie, but Erik Stevenson came up with a steal and fed Devin Carter for a fast break dunk, South Carolina’s only field goal in the final three minutes. Vanderbilt once again had a chance to tie with 11 seconds remaining. Carter missed a three and Keyshawn Bryant was called for a foul on the rebound. That sent Myles Stute, who led all scorers with 19 points and was a perfect 6-6 on free throws, to the line. But Stute missed the first free throw before making the second. Vanderbilt fouls Reese, who also made 1-2, giving Vanderbilt one more chance to tie with 6.3 seconds left.

After timeouts by both teams, Pippen, the SEC’s leading scorer, inbounded the ball and then got it back. The idea was for Pippen to have a running start, but Reese was able to slow down Pippen. A screen didn’t help, and Pippen never got a look at a game-tying shot.

“James was big time all game. When he guarded Pippen he did a great job,” Frank Martin said. “He never got the corner turned and the clock ran out.”