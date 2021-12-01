MBB: Coastal Carolina Dominates South Carolina

South Carolina started slow and ended slower in a 80-56 loss at Coastal Carolina.

South Carolina was playing without junior point guard Jermaine Couisnard, who suffered a muscle strain in his leg against Rider. It was bad timing for South Carolina, who really missed Couisnard’s decision-making and three-point shooting. Coastal Carolina mixed up its defense with a variety of zones, and South Carolina never figured out how to attack.

The Gamecocks shot just 29% from the floor, were 7-29 (24.1%) from three, and had just eight assists. They didn’t score a single fast break point while giving up 25 transition points.

It started in shootaround. Both Frank Martin and senior guard Erik Stevenson said that South Carolina had a terrible shootaround. They were unfocused and failed to work on the offensive spacing needed against the zone.

“Not having Jermaine hurt,” Martin said, “but he wouldn’t have made a difference.”

South Carolina trailed just 36-35 at halftime, but started the second half just 1-14 as Coastal Carolina hit six straight and pulled away. While the Gamecocks missed shot after shot, the Chanticleers controlled the glass, finishing plus-11 rebounding and grabbing 16 offensive rebounds. Despite the Gamecocks’ superior depth in the post, Essam Mostafa was unstoppable inside. He scored 19 of his game-high 23 points in the second half. Mostafa also had 13 rebounds and went 11-16 from the line, scoring or drawing fouls at will.