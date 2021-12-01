MBB: Coastal Carolina Dominates South Carolina
South Carolina started slow and ended slower in a 80-56 loss at Coastal Carolina.
South Carolina was playing without junior point guard Jermaine Couisnard, who suffered a muscle strain in his leg against Rider. It was bad timing for South Carolina, who really missed Couisnard’s decision-making and three-point shooting. Coastal Carolina mixed up its defense with a variety of zones, and South Carolina never figured out how to attack.
The Gamecocks shot just 29% from the floor, were 7-29 (24.1%) from three, and had just eight assists. They didn’t score a single fast break point while giving up 25 transition points.
It started in shootaround. Both Frank Martin and senior guard Erik Stevenson said that South Carolina had a terrible shootaround. They were unfocused and failed to work on the offensive spacing needed against the zone.
“Not having Jermaine hurt,” Martin said, “but he wouldn’t have made a difference.”
South Carolina trailed just 36-35 at halftime, but started the second half just 1-14 as Coastal Carolina hit six straight and pulled away. While the Gamecocks missed shot after shot, the Chanticleers controlled the glass, finishing plus-11 rebounding and grabbing 16 offensive rebounds. Despite the Gamecocks’ superior depth in the post, Essam Mostafa was unstoppable inside. He scored 19 of his game-high 23 points in the second half. Mostafa also had 13 rebounds and went 11-16 from the line, scoring or drawing fouls at will.
“We’re bigger, stronger. We’re supposed to be tougher,” Erik Stevenson said. “We weren’t tougher. We got our teeth kicked in in every aspect.”
Mostafa made as many free throws as South Carolina attempted, as Coastal Carolina’s zone kept the Gamecocks out of the paint. Jacobi Wright started in place of Couisnard, and he played like a freshman, mixing good and bad. Wright had 11 points, hit 3-5 from three, and had four rebounds, but he also turned the ball over four times and only had two assists.
Stevenson led South Carolina with 12 points, but he shot 2-10 from three and 3-13 overall. Even Keyshawn Bryant looked sluggish, getting outjumped for rebounds and scoring just six points on 3-11 shooting.
“There’s no basketball to be talked about,” Martin said. “We’re embarrassing.”
Notes:
In the final seconds Coastal Carolina tried to run out the clock, but Josh Gray forced a tie up with DeShawn Thomas. Thomas didn’t like the aggressiveness, and threw the ball in the direction of the Gamecocks. Thomas was given a technical foul and led away, at which point Gray threw the ball at the back of Thomas’ head. Gray was immediately ejected. Martin apologized to Coastal Carolina after the game, calling it “embarrassing." … South Carolina went 9-11 from the foul line. Coastal Carolina was 27-38. … AJ Wilson finished with four points and eight rebounds, but shot just 1-10 from the floor. … Rudi Williams scored 19 points with six assists, and Vince Cole had 16 points. … South Carolina’s next game is Sunday against Georgetown.
