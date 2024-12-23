MBB: Collin Murray-Boyles Named SEC Co-Player Of The Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Sophomore forward Collin-Murray Boyles was named Co-SEC Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday, after leading South Carolina to a pair of victories before the holiday break. He averaged 18.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per game in two wins last week.

The SEC’s field goal percentage leader went 14-of-20 (70%) from the floor and a perfect 9-for-9 at the free throw line.

The Columbia, S.C., native led the team with 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in a 91-88 overtime victory over in-state rival No. 25 Clemson last Tuesday. Fifteen of his 22 points came in the second half and overtime. Murray-Boyles battled foul trouble and played his final 14 minutes and 19 seconds of the rivalry matchup with four fouls. In a crucial stretch the final seven minutes of regulation, he scored 11 of the team’s 13 points.

Murray-Boyles had 15 points, seven rebounds, four blocks (tied career high), three assists and a steal in the team’s 26-point win Sunday over Radford. He helped anchor a frontline that held the Highlanders to just 12 points in the second half.

He shares POTW honors this week with guard Jordan Pope of Texas, who scored a career-high 42 points in a 98-62 win over New Orleans. Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears was tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week.

Murray-Boyles has helped lead the Gamecocks to six-straight wins since Nov. 25 and seven-straight home victories dating back to Nov. 8.

He’s scored in double-figures in 11 of 12 games and leads the team in points (16.2), rebounds (9.3), blocks (1.5) and steals (1.4) per game. He is third in assists (2.3) per game behind guards Jamarii Thomas (3.1) and Jacobi Wright (2.8).

In 12 games, he’s shooting 65.0 percent (76-of-117) from the floor and is one of just two players in the SEC shooting above 60.0 percent (min. five made FGs per game) on the year. He sits just outside the top-10 nationally in the category, ranking 15th.