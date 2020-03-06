South Carolina’s regular season comes to a close Saturday with a trip to Vanderbilt.

1. Minaya Update

Justin Minaya got his cast off this week and went through drills on Thursday. As of Thursday night, the plan was to have Minaya practice Friday, and then make a decision Saturday about whether he can play.

If he does play, Minaya will be wearing what Frank Martin described as a “wacky looking splint” on his left (shooting) thumb, which may affect how he is able to shoot.

Minaya cleared for basketball activities

2. Post partners



The Gamecocks have been on a season-long quest to figure out who to pair with Maik Kotsar in the post. Alanzo Frink and Wildens Leveque got starts early in the season, with Jalyn McCreary installed as the backup, but nothing clicked. So Martin went small, with Minaya and Keyshawn Bryant handling the forward spots. That was the Gamecocks’ best lineup until Minaya got hurt. The forced Frink back into the lineup and he scored just ten total points in the first five games back in the lineup.

But then things began to change. Frink scored a career-high 22 points against Georgia, followed by 10 points against Alabama and eight against Mississippi State. Leveque and McCreary haven’t had statistical explosions like that, but both are playing markedly better than they were earlier in the season. McCreary had eight points and four rebounds in the first half against Tennessee before leaving with a head injury that essentially cost him the next to games (he played against LSU but barely). In his last five full games, McCreary is averaging 7.0 points and 3.2 rebounds, along with athletic defense. Leveque is averaging 3.4 points and 3.4 rebounds over his last five games, but his improvement hasn’t been in numbers. Leveque has always been a good rebounder and capable scorer at the rim, but he was such a liability on defense that Martin could only play him a couple minutes at a time. The light bulb has started to come on for Leveque, and he is playing much better on defense, providing a badly needed rim-protector.

None of the three has taken over (aside from Frink’s Georgia game), but as a group, they are combining to give the Gamecocks 40 good minutes a night.

“Those three guys all did their part to help us win,” Martin said after the Mississippi State game.