MBB: Five Things to Watch - Auburn
South Carolina hosts #9 Auburn to open conference play.
1. Remember us?
It’s been two weeks since the Gamecocks took the court. Since their last game when they hosted Army, players went home for Christmas, came back, had a game against S.C. State postponed, and then waited another week to finally begin the SEC season.
Frank Martin thought the break was good for the players, especially the freshmen. He said Devin Carter got an early break when he missed the Clemson game in health and safety protocols, but Jacobi Wright and Ta’Quan Woodley needed a chance to “separate.”
“Freshmen need a deep breath every once in a while,” Martin said.
2. Who’s available?
“Unless something crazy happens between now and then we should have all 16,” Martin said.
The way this season has gone, with injuries, suspensions, and illnesses, that is a minor miracle.
Several players (Martin did not specify how many or who) had covid issues after going home for Christmas and led to the postponement of the S.C. State game, but the shortened guidelines allowed everyone to be back and practicing.
Jermaine Couisnard is one of those. He has been sidelined with an abdominal issue, and then would have missed the S.C. State game in health and safety protocols, but he is back and ready to play. It’s been a rough season for Couisnard, who has dealt with a hamstring injury, an ankle injury, and then the abdominal injury. Martin mentioned several times that Couisnard had to get his mind right.
“He’s had two really good practices,” Martin said. “I think going home allowed him to take a deep breath.”
Couisnard will most likely come off the bench against Auburn, according to Martin’s “gut,” and Wright will start at point guard.
A.J.. Wilson, who suffered a knee injury against Georgia, has participated in every practice since the team returned from Christmas and is ready to play. Wilson has also dealt with a variety of ailments that have limited him to six appearances. When healthy, Wilson has been productive and the Gamecocks play much better with him in the lineup.
3. Lots of points
South Carolina is capable of putting up some huge offensive numbers. In two of its last three games South Carolina topped 100 points, the two highest scoring games South Carolina has had under Martin. Three of the four games with the most field goals made have come this season. The second-highest shooting percentage came this season.
Of course, the last time South Carolina hosted Auburn, the Gamecocks gave up a record 109 points on 40 baskets.
So there could be a lot of points.
South Carolina is much better defensively this season, and has held eight opponents below 40% shooting, but hasn’t played anyone the level of Auburn.
4. Wildens and Keyshawn
The Gamecocks could use big games from two veterans, junior center Wildens Leveque and senior wing Keyshawn Bryant. More on Leveque below, so we’ll start with Bryant.
The Gamecocks’ leading returning scorer, Bryant missed the first six games of the season serving a suspension. In his first game back, Bryant exploded for 17 points, five rebounds, and three blocks. Since then, Bryant is averaging just 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 2.2 turnovers on 34.5% shooting. He’s had to play a little out of position, starting at the four in place of Wilson the last two games, but Bryant has had success in stretches as a small four in the past.
Needless to say, South Carolina is better when Bryant is playing well. And it’s not that he’s played that badly, he just hasn’t been making as many big plays. He’s the most experienced Gamecock when it comes to the SEC. Will he break out Tuesday night?
5. Scouting the Tigers
Auburn is who you think they are. They defend, try to run, and have long, athletic players. Freshman Jabari Smith was the fourth-ranked recruit in the country, and the 6-10 forward is living up to the hype. He’s averaging 16.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and shooting 42.9% from three.
Martin called Smith a “long, skilled playmaker” who is a “high-level player.”
“They are ultra-aggressive on the perimeter and they force you to go play at the rim,” Martin said.
Waiting at the rim is 7-1 sophomore transfer Walker Kessler, who is averaging 4.4 blocks to go along with 10.0 points and 7.5 rebounds.
“(Auburn’s) got a center in Kessler, who is playing at a high level right now,” Martin said. “Anybody that tries to take him on to go score on him is not being very intelligent. He’s an elite defender, elite shot-blocker.”
That’s where Leveque comes in. He has emerged in his junior season, averaging 10.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and shooting 69.5% from the floor. Whoever wins the matchup between Kessler and Leveque stands a good chance of winning the game.
The Ws
Who: South Carolina (9-3, 0-0) vs #9 Auburn (12-1, 1-0)
When: 6:30 pm, Tuesday, January 4
Where: Colonial Life Arena
Watch: SEC Network
