MBB: Five Things to Watch - Auburn

South Carolina hosts #9 Auburn to open conference play.

1. Remember us?

It’s been two weeks since the Gamecocks took the court. Since their last game when they hosted Army, players went home for Christmas, came back, had a game against S.C. State postponed, and then waited another week to finally begin the SEC season.

Frank Martin thought the break was good for the players, especially the freshmen. He said Devin Carter got an early break when he missed the Clemson game in health and safety protocols, but Jacobi Wright and Ta’Quan Woodley needed a chance to “separate.”

“Freshmen need a deep breath every once in a while,” Martin said.

2. Who’s available?

“Unless something crazy happens between now and then we should have all 16,” Martin said.

The way this season has gone, with injuries, suspensions, and illnesses, that is a minor miracle.

Several players (Martin did not specify how many or who) had covid issues after going home for Christmas and led to the postponement of the S.C. State game, but the shortened guidelines allowed everyone to be back and practicing.

Jermaine Couisnard is one of those. He has been sidelined with an abdominal issue, and then would have missed the S.C. State game in health and safety protocols, but he is back and ready to play. It’s been a rough season for Couisnard, who has dealt with a hamstring injury, an ankle injury, and then the abdominal injury. Martin mentioned several times that Couisnard had to get his mind right.

“He’s had two really good practices,” Martin said. “I think going home allowed him to take a deep breath.”

Couisnard will most likely come off the bench against Auburn, according to Martin’s “gut,” and Wright will start at point guard.

A.J.. Wilson, who suffered a knee injury against Georgia, has participated in every practice since the team returned from Christmas and is ready to play. Wilson has also dealt with a variety of ailments that have limited him to six appearances. When healthy, Wilson has been productive and the Gamecocks play much better with him in the lineup.