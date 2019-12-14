“I want us to be louder,” Frank Martin said. “I want us to be confident. I want us to be more aggressive. I think we’re a little passive.”

Clemson is game two, and the loss to Houston makes this even more important. More important for wins and losses. And more important for perception. South Carolina can’t afford to go into SEC play without anything to show for the non-conference schedule again.

Last week we talked about the three games before Christmas that would likely define the Gamecocks’ season. The first of those, a 76-56 loss to Houston was discouraging. It wasn’t as lopsided as the final score, but Houston was in control the entire second half, and when it was able to eliminate South Carolina’s fast break opportunities, South Carolina couldn’t adjust and repeatedly missed the open shots Houston dared them to take.

2. Practice? We’re talking about practice

It's the most wonderful time of the year for Frank Martin, and not because of Christmas. With the break in classes and the spaced out game schedule, he gets to to focus on practice. He doesn’t have to spend every practice game-planning, and can focus on improvement. It’s one of the reasons South Carolina has had success in the SEC under Martin, but it begins Sunday with an important game. Practice time last week was limited while players finished up finals, with a focus on watching film.

“It’s huge when you have guys who embrace it,” Martin said. “It’s a free mind. It’s basketball.”

3. Lawson’s growing pains

Statistically, AJ Lawson has had a good season. He’s averaging 15.9 points, 3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. His shooting percentage is up, and he is an impressive 79 percent from the foul line. But he has also struggled at times to adjust to being “The Guy.” He doesn’t have Chris Silva to do the heavy lifting anymore, and the struggle has been especially evident on defense. At 6-6, Lawson has the size to be a good defender, but he hasn’t been putting in the effort, and that led to him being benched in the second half against Houston.

Martin is optimistic the breaks between games will help Lawson. There has been time to break down mistakes that Lawson has made and work on getting better. Lawson has embraced being challenged, which is what Martin wants to see.

“He’s been a little inconsistent offensively, but his defense has been lacking,” Martin said. “He understands it and he doesn’t pout and he doesn’t run away from it. I think we’ve been able to help him.”

4. Building the rivalry

For whatever reason, the men’s basketball portion of the Palmetto Series rivalry has taken a back seat. Football, obviously is king. But baseball, women’s basketball and the Olympic sports have developed fierce, passionate individual rivalries, and men’s basketball is lagging. Both sides have had successful season recently, which should build excitement, but winning has barely changed perception.

Part of the issue is scheduling: too early in the season and you get overshadowed by football. Then comes the early signing period. Too late in December and you get lost amid the holidays. You also lose students in December, when they go home for break, and that takes away from the atmosphere.

“No one really speaks about our game with Clemson until the day before the game,” Martin said. “That’s why it’s just another game on the schedule, because I don’t feel that ooh. Now when you don’t when you feel it the next day. People show up and say don’t don’t you know we’re supposed to beat Clemson?”

“There’s not that build up to the game.”

Martin and Clemson coach Brad Brownell have worked together to try to find the best time to play the game and foster interest. Mid-December has been the best option.



5. Scouting the Tigers

Clemson has gotten off to a rocky start this season. The Tigers are just 5-4 and have lost three straight games. Due to the quirks of the ACC schedule, they are 0-2 in conference before most other conferences have even played a game.

Problems began before this season even started. In May, Jonathan Baehre tore his ACL, and then in June Clyde Trapp, expected to be the starting point guard, suffered the same knee injury. Baehre returned against Florida State but was scoreless in 13 minutes. Meanwhile, freshman Chase Hunter has missed four games with a foot injury, and did not play against Florida State. That has left Clemson trying to cobble together a roster with three graduate transfers, a junior, and a bunch of freshmen and sophomores.

Tevin Mack is the most notable of the grad transfers. The former Dreher High standout (by way of Texas and Alabama) is averaging 13.8 points and 4.9 rebounds.

“They’re competitive, they’re talented,” Martin said. “They’ve had real good moments and I’m sure there are some moments (Brownell) would like to have back.”

The Ws

Who: South Carolina at Clemson

When: Sunday, December 15, 5:00 pm

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, SC

Watch: ESPN2