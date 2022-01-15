MBB: Five Things to Watch - Florida

South Carolina hosts Florida Saturday as both teams look to dig out of an early-season hole.

1. Who is available?

Once again, South Carolina expects to have everyone available. Knock on wood

2. Where’s Wilson?

AJ Wilson has had a star-crossed season. He’s missed six games (and almost all of a seventh) with a variety of injuries and illnesses. For six of those other eight games, Wilson was extremely productive. He didn’t put up big numbers, but he was a facilitator on both sides of the ball who improved ball movement and defensive rotations.

Then came the last two games. Wilson played less than nine minutes against Vanderbilt because he couldn’t avoid fouls. He played less than seven minutes against Tennessee, again beset by foul trouble and ineffective. After that game, Frank Martin expressed frustration with the dropoff in Wilson’s play

“He’s mentally disconnected. He’s had good moments for us here and there and I’m trying to be patient with him to get him focused on what we’re trying to do,” Martin said. “I’m not trying to blame him for anything, I’m just a little frustrated with him right now. I’m trying to figure out how to help him.”