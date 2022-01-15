MBB: Five Things to Watch - Florida
South Carolina hosts Florida Saturday as both teams look to dig out of an early-season hole.
1. Who is available?
Once again, South Carolina expects to have everyone available. Knock on wood
2. Where’s Wilson?
AJ Wilson has had a star-crossed season. He’s missed six games (and almost all of a seventh) with a variety of injuries and illnesses. For six of those other eight games, Wilson was extremely productive. He didn’t put up big numbers, but he was a facilitator on both sides of the ball who improved ball movement and defensive rotations.
Then came the last two games. Wilson played less than nine minutes against Vanderbilt because he couldn’t avoid fouls. He played less than seven minutes against Tennessee, again beset by foul trouble and ineffective. After that game, Frank Martin expressed frustration with the dropoff in Wilson’s play
“He’s mentally disconnected. He’s had good moments for us here and there and I’m trying to be patient with him to get him focused on what we’re trying to do,” Martin said. “I’m not trying to blame him for anything, I’m just a little frustrated with him right now. I’m trying to figure out how to help him.”
3. Turnovers and fouls
South Carolina is 339th out of 350 teams in turnover per game, averaging 16.3 per game. In SEC play, that average jumps to 21.7 turnovers per game. The causes are many: lack of experience, freshmen ball-handlers, carelessness, etc.
The Gamecocks take care of the ball in practice, Martin has insisted, but not in games. That isn’t a good omen. The Gators average 9.5 steals per game, good for 21st in the country. If the Gamecocks don’t clean up their turnovers, it could get ugly.
South Carolina also needs to limit fouls. Like the turnovers, there are multiple causes for the fouls - from style of play to laziness and frustration - and once again, Florida is equipped to capitalize. Florida is third in the SEC in free throw attempts.
4. Mayo Mania
The Gamecocks football team, including some 2022 newcomers, will be recognized at halftime. The football team will be honored for its victory in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Shane Beamer and select players will speak at halftime.
5. Scouting the Gators
Florida opened conference play against Alabama, Auburn, and LSU, aka the best of the SEC. Florida lost all three games, and no matter the competition, that has Florida fans in full meltdown mode. It’s a desperate Florida team that comes to Columbia to meet an equally desperate South Carolina team.
Florida relies on post Colin Castleton, who is averaging 15.8 points and 9.2 rebounds. When South Carolina upset Florida last season the Gamecocks were able to somewhat limit Castleton to 11 points, seven rebounds, and seven blocks. South Carolina also held point guard Tyree Appleby to six points, four rebounds, and four assists.
Florida’s issue has been putting the ball in the basket. The Gators shoot just 42.5% from the floor, 12th in the SEC, and they fail to take advantage of all those trips to the free throw line, hitting just 70.1% (astronomical compared to South Carolina;s 64.7%, but still). In conference play, those numbers have dropped. The Gators shot just 36.4% against LSU and have yet to hit 68% from the line, going a meager 50% in the loss to LSU (still light years ahead of the Gamecocks’ 35.3% against Tennessee, but bear with me). It’s a frustratingly simple analysis, but it may be as simple as the team that shoots better wins.
The Ws
Who: South Carolina (10-5, 1-2) vs Florida (9-6, 0-3 SEC)
When: 1:00 pm, Saturday, January 15
Where: Colonial Life Arena
Watch: SEC Network
----
• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!
• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!
• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor and @Mike_Uva.
• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.