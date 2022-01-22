MBB: Five Things to Watch - Georgia

South Carolina will try to get back on the winning track against struggling Georgia.

1. For Crying Out Loud

Finally, South Carolina isn’t concerned about missing players because of injury or illness, but now the dog house is an issue. Jermaine Couisnard and AJ Wilson, two veteran starters, got themselves so far in Frank Martin’s dog house they aren’t playing. Both players entered the season with high expectations, only to be derailed by nagging injuries and now poor performance. Couisnard was expected to be the starting point guard, and Martin said he had an excellent offseason until a hamstring injury cost him three weeks of practice. He’s never been right since then. Wilson was supposed to anchor the defense with his shot-blocking ability, and for a few games he did. But then there were more nagging injuries and Wilson turned into a foul machine who couldn’t stay on the court.

After the Arkansas game, Martin said, “Jermaine’s just not there,” and earlier said that he’s struggling to reach Wilson. Both players can make South Carolina better, but first they need to play like they are capable of playing.

I put guys on the court that are physically and mentally prepared to go win,” Martin said. “They’ve got to get to a place where mentally they’re engaged with what we’re doing so they can help us.”

2. Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad

Cutting down on turnovers and fouls has been a season-long issue, but let’s add “make a shot” to the list. Even when it has done relatively well limiting turnovers and fouls, South Carolina has been prone to cold shooting stretches this season (like 22% in the second half against Arkansas or 32% in the second half against Tennessee, and free throw shooting that is downright painful). South Carolina has gotten better with the fouling and turnovers, but you have to score points to win.