SOUTH CAROLINA BASKETBALL South Carolina returns home to face Houston in a Sunday afternoon game. 1. Bryant’s back Keyshawn Bryant returned from his knee injury against UMass, and he was the difference-maker Frank Martin hoped he would be. He looked as athletic as ever - his first shot attempt was a dunk - and gave South Carolina versatility it hadn’t had without him. It’s a small sample size, and it came against a unique full court press defense, but the Gamecocks’ best stretches came when they went small. With Bryant or Justin Minaya at power forward, the Gamecocks were able to get out and run offensively, easily breaking the Minutemen pass. Defensively, they selectively used a press of their own, and played a 2-3 zone. Bryant is athletic enough to play bigger than his 6-5 size, while providing another rangy ball-handler and finisher in the open court.

“He worked a lot in the offseason on understanding how to be a better basketball player, improving his skill set, understanding the game,” Martin said. “Keyshawn brings a personality that we really need.” 2. Key stretch South Carolina has three more games before Christmas, all on Sunday, all against teams that played in the postseason last year, and games that will go a long way toward framing the rest of the season. Houston, a Sweet 16 team last season, is obviously up first. Clemson, which only made the NIT, but is always a tough game because of the rivalry implications, is next. After that, on December 22, South Carolina visits defending national champion Virginia. None of the three opponents is quite as good as they were last season, but they are still good teams. If South Carolina can win two or even three of the games (and if you saw the Hoos’ 69-40 loss at Purdue, you know they can be beaten), it can build momentum going into SEC play and get back on pace to challenge for a tournament bid. Lose two, or god-forbid three, and South Carolina is back where it was last season: going into the SEC with nothing to show from the non-conference schedule. Based on last season, when it finished fourth in the SEC and didn’t even get a sniff from the selection committee, you would think South Carolina has little chance again. “We’ve played some quality teams so we should not be in culture shock into these three games,” Martin said. “These games will prepare us for the SEC, and that’s why we put them on the schedule. 3. It’s still AJ We have covered the return of Bryant repeatedly, and Collyn wrote about the emergence of Jermain Couisnard HERE. What we haven’t talked about is how AJ Lawson has performed as the first option on offense. Lawson is averaging 16.6 points per game this season, up from 13.4 last season and good for eighth in the SEC. He has scored at least 20 points four times, after doing it six times all of last season. Throw out the Wichita State game, when he scored just five points as part of the team-wide disappearing act, and Lawson is averaging 18 points per game. He’s doing it in fewer minutes than last season, and while still averaging a team-high 2.9 assists and boosting his shooting percentages across the board. If there is any complaint, it has been that sometimes Lawson needs Martin to remind him to impose his will on a game, and his defense is still a work in progress. 4. Throwback duds The Gamecocks will debut their throwback uniforms Sunday.

Throwback unis on Sunday 🤙🔜 pic.twitter.com/fALHZubWG0 — Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) December 6, 2019

The uniforms are inspired by the Gamecocks’ uniforms from the 70s. Note the word “inspired,” since they aren’t perfect. I pulled some photos from the South Carolina media guide for comparison. (photos courtesy of South Carolina media relations)

Kevin Joyce - South Carolina Media Relations (South Carolina a Media Guide)

1971-72 Gamecocks - South Carolina Media Relations (South Carolina Media Guide)

John Roche - South Carolina Media Relations (South Carolina Media Guide)