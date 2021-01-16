AJ Lawson, who scored a career-high 30 against Texas A&M, rolled his ankle late in that game. He has practiced and should play. The Gamecocks had “12-13 guys” at practice Thursday, but wouldn’t say who they were.

As always, we don’t know exactly due to HIPAA concerns, but we know it’s still not the full roster. The good news is that Keyshawn Bryant, who hasn't played since the Houston game, was pictured boarding the team flight in a team social media post.The other question marks, the players who have missed the last two games, are Alanzo Frink, TJ Moss, and Nathan Nelson.

South Carolina returns to the court Sunday at LSU, but the team will be hard to recognize.

2. About Bruce Shingler

It’s the coaching staff that has been hit hard by COVID this time. Frank Martin contracted the virus for the second time (he also had it over the summer). Assistant coach Chuck Martin and director of student-athlete development Doug Edwards have also been forced to isolate.

In Martin’s absence, assistant coach Bruce Shingler will be the acting head coach. His staff will include assistant coach Will Bailey, special assistant to the head coach John Reynolds, and video coordinator Brian Steele.

Shingler worked with Martin at Kansas State and has been a Gamecock assistant since 2016. He has also coached at Morgan State and Towson. He found out earlier this week he’d be in the big chair this weekend.

“I’m excited for Bruce,” Martin said. “He’s been running practice. He’s the one that has a feel for this game.”

“Practice has been good,” Shingler said. “Frank’s not there physically but his voice is still there because our culture is the way it is. It’s another day in the office. I told the guys you could take the approach of me as a substitute teacher or me as the next man up, and those guys respect me as a coach.”

3. Introducing...

It’s all hands on deck for the short-handed Gamecocks, which means that freshman Tre-Vaughn Minott, who has been with the team for all of a week, could play. Minott signed with the Gamecocks January 8, taking advantage of the free year to become eligible to play immediately. Minott hasn’t even gotten to meet Frank Martin in person, doesn’t even have a team picture or a bio, and forgive me if I’m not sure if his number 50 on the team roster is a placeholder or his actual number. But Minott is 6-9 and 280 (“a big ole sucker,” according to Shingler), and size matters.

“He’s never run an offensive set, never done a drill but he doesn’t look lost. If the opportunity presents itself, it’s next man up,” Shingler said. “I don’t know if we’re in foul trouble or what we may have, but everybody is ready to go.”

Tre-Vaughn Minott will be 'ready to go' for LSU game

4. No Big Mo

A game like the 78-54 win over Texas A&M is the sort of blowout that would normally be a springboard to start a run of several wins. But nothing is normal this season. Instead of building momentum, South Carolina went back into a pause and will have ten days between games. On the other hand, with so few games Shingler suggested the Gamecocks have extra motivation when they get to play.

“Anytime we get a chance to play a basketball game, given the situation of our season, it’s just total excitement for our group,” Shingler said. “The challenge is dealing with the emotions of having to play a game a week later after getting in a flow, playing Texas A&M and playing good, and then being told, hey, we’ve got to go on pause again.”

5. Scouting the Tigers

LSU has a nice, shiny record, but because the Tigers played a weak nonconference schedule they haven’t cracked the top 25, receiving just seven votes last week. LSU is led by freshman guard Cameron Thomas, sophomore forward Trendon Watford, and junior guard Javonte Smart.

Thomas is averaging 21.8 points per game to lead the SEC. He’s a slashing guard, but 6-4 and shoots 31.3% from three. In other words, exactly the type of player the Gamecocks often struggle to contain.

Watford was a five-star recruit who had a solid freshman season. He came back for his sophomore season and has put up huge numbers across the board. He’s averaging 18.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

“Cam Thomas is an unbelievably good player,” Shingler said. “They’ve been around. Our guys have seen them. We have sophomores and juniors who have seen those guys before, so they are excited about the challenge.”

The Ws

Who: South Carolina (3-2, 1-0) at LSU (9-2, 4-1)

When: Saturday, January 16, 8:30 pm

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA

Watch: SEC Network