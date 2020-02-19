“I got into college basketball because that’s what I enjoy, watching young people grow and become better and grow not just in talent but in confidence,” Martin said. “Maik and (Tennessee’s John) Fulkerson are the reasons I love college basketball.”

“I love him,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “I love him. I told him that. I don’t know if we’ll play against him again, but I’ve enjoyed competing against him as much as any player in my time at Tennessee. How much he’s developed and how hard he’s worked and how much he’s stretched his game. To me, he’s turned into what I think Frank (Martin) wants from a player. He can take hard coaching and he plays hard and he’s matured so much at so many levels. I love what Frank's done with him.”

Maik Kotsar continues to excel in his senior season, rewriting his legacy in the process. He’s not just producing at a “good for Kotsar” rate, he’s just good. His four free throws to beat Tennessee weren’t a surprise: he’s shooting 80 percent from the line in SEC play. I said a couple months ago that South Carolina’s problem was that Kotsar was its best player, meaning he was the only one playing hard and consistent basketball. But now it’s a good thing that he is South Carolina’s best player. Kotsar is stuffing the box score, averaging 14.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks in the last six games.It’s a remarkable turnaround after what happened last season, and it’s not lost on the rest of the SEC.

2. Nathan Nelson! (and Keyshawn Bryant)

Walk-on Nathan Nelson was an unexpectedly cital player in the win over Tennessee. His name in the box score looks like a mistake - he did not register a single statistic in nine minutes. But as a last resort in the center of South Carolina's defense, he more than held his own. Nelson, all 6-6, 189 pounds of him, was able to slow down John Fulkerson, something no other Gamecock had been able to do.

Nelson’s heroics came as a result of foul trouble and injury, but also poor play from Keyshawn Bryant. Bryant struggled to find his rhythm against Tennessee, to the point that he was benched to start the second half. He was available when Martin turned to Nelson, but so out of sorts he was passed over. When Nelson wore down (nine minutes is a lot for someone who had only played 28 minutes all season), Bryant got a chance at redemption. He delivered in a big way, playing tough defense and drawing a crucial charge on Fulkerson.

The Gamecocks are better when Bryant is playing well, but he has been inconsistent. He’s missed nine games and most of a tenth due to injury, and every step forward has been followed by a step back. Bryant’s statistics are mostly down from last season, despite the fact that Martin says he is becoming a better, smarter player.

“Key’s had an inconsistent year,” Martin said. “He’s really trying, but we need him to be more consistent. For him to be more consistent he needs reps and to stay on the floor and piece of mind. He’s really trying.”

3. SEC Standings

After Tuesday night’s games, South Carolina is a half game out of third place, and Mississippi State sits a game behind South Carolina. A win Wednesday night would move South Carolina into a tie for third (and even a tie for second if Auburn were to lose to Georgia). The goal, as always, is to finish in the top four and get the double bye in the SEC Tournament.

While having games against Georgia and Vanderbilt, the SEC’s two worst teams and games South Carolina should win, left on the schedule is nice, so are the two games against Mississippi State and one against LSU. Those games essentially count double: a chance to get a win and hand a rival a loss.

4. Injury update

Jalyn McCreary suffered a concussion against Tennessee when he fell into a cameraman after chasing down a Tennessee fast break for a block. He did not play in the second half, and is unlikely to be available Wednesday night. When Martin talked to the media on Monday, he described McCreary as “Looney Tunes. He’s got Tweety Bird and Bugs Bunny confused right now.” Martin said McCreary was improving quickly, but given the timeline with concussions, it seems highly unlikely McCreary could play against Mississippi State.

With McCreary out, that puts more pressure on Alanzo Frink and Wildens Leveque to man the post. Nelson became the third post behind them against Tennessee, and Martin also floated the idea that freshman Trey Anderson could see some action. Anderson has played just 22 minutes across eight games and scored two points.

“He's a good sized kid that's really, really active,” Martin said. “He has the ability to shoot and rebounds the ball.”

Martin also said that Justin Minaya is on target to have the cast on his injured thumb removed the first week of march. He will be reevaluated then and if the prognosis is good, Minaya could return.

5. Scouting the Bulldogs

The good news is that Quinndary Weatherspoon, who was a thorn in South Carolina’s side for years, is gone. But Reggie Perry (17.7 points and 9.8 rebounds) is not, and neither is Tyson carter (13.4 points). At 6-10 and 250, Perry is a handful even with a full roster.Kotsar and Perry will get matched up some, but it will be imperative for Frink and Leveque to avoid silly fouls (stop reaching down, Wildens) because asking Nelson to step up against Perry is probably too much to ask.

“(Frink) needs to play better,” Martin said. “He needs to give us more than four fouls and two missed free throws and nothing else. (...) We’ve got to figure out a way to keep (Leveque) on the court.”

The Ws

Who: South Carolina (16-9, 8-4) at Mississippi State (16-9, 7-5)

When: Wednesday, February 19, 9:00 pm

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS

Watch: SEC Network