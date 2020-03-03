South Carolina hosts its final home game of the season Tuesday against Mississippi State, a crucial game for both teams’ postseason hopes.

1. Senior Night #1 - Maik Kotsar

Senior stats: 11.0 points (12.1 in conference), 6.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.1 blocks

Career stats: 1,000 points, 661 rebounds, 164 assists, 131 steals, 89 blocks

Career records: 8th in games played (three behind fifth place); 2nd in career starts, needs 23 rebounds and ten steals to enter the top ten.

Career highlights: four-year starter; started most of the season for the 2-17 Final Four team; scored 12 points in the Elite Eight win over Florida; developed into the team’s best player as a senior

Awards: three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll

Kotsar redefined his legacy with his senior season. He was a starter on the 2017 Final Four team as a freshman (a grand total of five men can say they started in the Final Four for South Carolina, and he is one). Kotsar scored 12 points in the Elite Eight win, as the Gators dared him to shoot, and he went 6-10, including a jumper in the go-ahead 6-0 run.

“That 15-foot jump shot. If you look back to his freshman year he made one to send us to the most incredible experience this university has ever had in men’s basketball. If you keep hitting fast forward, his senior year has been full of 15-foot jump shots,” Frank Martin said. “I’ve challenged him a lot, especially the last two years. Last year I was really hard on him because he can be so good. He’s always doubting in himself, and he never ran away from that. He went through his journey.”

Kotsar improved as a sophomore, but as Martin said, his junior season was a disaster. His numbers dropped, his free throw shooting got to be such a liability he couldn’t play in close games, and by the end of the season he was benched. He became Martin’s most frequent and visible punching bag. Not surprisingly, when asked what his message to a freshman would be, Kotsar went with the yelling.

“When Frank’s yelling at you, he’s not yelling at you because he’s mad at you or he doesn’t like you,” said Kotsar, who knows as well as anyone. He’s yelling at you because he wants the best for you. He wants you to be better and he sees that you can be better.”

Kotsar’s senior season got off to a slow start, but since then has been a revelation. On a team filled with freshmen and new pieces, Kotsar has been a steady and occasionally spectacular presence. He had 18 points and 10 rebounds against Florida, 21 and 11 against Missouri, 24 points against Mississippi State, and 19 and 10 against Georgia. He hit the winning free throws against Tennessee and drew a game-clinching charge against Georgia.

“I really haven’t thought about my personal game that much,” Kotsar said. “Obviously I’m trying to better that all the time, but I’m more interested in how the team is doing and trying to get the best out of that. As satisfying as that is, I find more satisfaction in the team winning and the team getting far.”

Martin has been campaigning to get Kotsar named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. It may be an uphill battle because Kotsar doesn’t block a lot of shots or grab tons of rebounds, although he does get a lot of steals. But Kotsar defends the pick and roll and directs the defense, which matters to Martin.

“We’ve been among the best defensive teams in the country his whole career here, and he’s the common link, always on the court for that,” Martin said.