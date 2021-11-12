MBB: Five Things to Watch - Princeton

South Carolina tips off a pair of games in Asheville with a Friday night matchup with Princeton.

1. Evaluating the post play

Frank Martin was very unhappy with the post play following the exhibition against Benedict, but was happy with how they practiced leading into the opener against USC Upstate. Against the Spartans, Martin started a big lineup with both Josh Gray and Wildens Leveque. Ta’Quan Woodley was the first man off the bench, and Tre-Vaughn Minott returned after missing the exhibition.

Leveque had 14 points and eight rebounds, tying for the team-high in scoring. Gray had eight points and eight rebounds, and Woodley had eight and five before fouling out. Minott was scoreless in four minutes. It was, Martin though, a mixed bag. Putting Gray at the four means South Carolina is occasionally sacrificing quickness on defense so it can take advantage of smaller teams on offense.

“He had good moments defending on the perimeter,” Martin said. “I didn’t think he played as big and strong as he needs to play offensively to punish teams that play small.”

“I didn’t think him and Wildens were very good at that today,” Martin continued. “I thought Wildens played really hard but didn’t play well.”

Martin said Woodley is struggling defensively, but that is expected for a freshman and “he’s a really good player.”

2. Three-point shooting

South Carolina was just 4-19 (21.1%) from behind the arc against Upstate. That’s not a good clip. Erik Stevenson was the worst offender, going 1-7, but Jermaine Couisnard was 1-4, and James Reese and Jacobi Wright were 1-3.

“We’ve got to make more perimeter shots,” Martin said. “You can’t make them all, but you’ve got to make the ones you can make. We just didn’t make enough.”

Martin later said he’s not concerned about the poor shooting, and he is confident the shots will fall.