MBB: Five Things to Watch - Rider

South Carolina hosts Rider Sunday afternoon to wrap up the month of November.

1. Keyshawn’s Back

After sitting out a five-game suspension, senior wing Keyshawn Bryant will make his season debut. Bryant immediately makes South Carolina deeper and more athletic, and he can drive and attack the rim better than anyone else on the team.

There is some concern that Bryant’s return might disrupt the chemistry that the Gamecocks have established, but Frank Martin isn’t hearing it.

“I’ve got to create some little things, because he’s an older player and he’ll adapt,” Martin said. “Anytime you can add (a preseason all-SEC player) to your team five games in, you should get better.”

2. Post Production

The outstanding shooting from South Carolina’s guards against Wofford helped mask the fact that the Gamecocks got little from their bigs.

AJ Wilson was productive (four points, three rebounds, two steals), but played in short spurts and was limited to just 20 minutes because he isn’t in game shape after missing the first four games of the season. But Wildens Leveque only had six points, Ta’Quan Woodley had six off the bench, and Josh Gray was scoreless. Combined, they had six rebounds. It was a disappointing showing, especially since Leveque was averaging 11.8 points and 9.0 rebounds going into the game.

“We’ve got to incorporate our bigs more,” Martin said.