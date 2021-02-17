It took an extra day, but South Carolina will face #19 Tennessee Wednesday night in Knoxville.

1. Injury updates

South Carolina will be without two starters against Tennessee. Jermaine Couisnard injured his ankle early in the Ole Miss game, and Justin Minaya suffered a head injury in the final minute. Neither will make the trip to Knoxville.

On Tuesday, Frank Martin said he will decide on a starting lineup Wednesday morning.

“We practiced a certain way yesterday,” he said. “I’m not going to tell you I didn’t like it, but I wasn’t completely in love with what I saw. I’m going to digest it and think about it, and (Wednesday) at shootaround I’ll make a decision.”

2. Wasn’t this yesterday?

The game, originally scheduled for Tuesday night, was postponed 24 hours after a positive test result among Tennessee’s Tier 1 personnel, which is players, coaches, and staff, on Monday. Another round of test results came back all negative Tuesday morning and the game was back on. It is unclear who tested positive.

That did not mean South Carolina got an extra day of practice. Wednesday was originally scheduled to be an off day, and when the game got moved to Wednesday, that off day had to move to Tuesday.

“It’s the life we’ve been living for the last 11 months as a country. It’s the world we’ve been trying to manage since we tried to kick the season off. It’s wait and see, day-to-day,” Martin said. “There’s people that make those decisions and they gave us clarity so we’ll be on the bus and away we go.”