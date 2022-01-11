MBB: Five Things to Watch - Tennessee

The Gamecocks visit the Volunteers Tuesday night looking for a Tennessee sweep.





1. Who is available?

“I think we’re good,” Frank Martin said.

As of Monday, everybody on the roster is available for Tuesday’s game.

2. Do-it-all Erik Stevenson

When Stevenson transferred to South Carolina he was billed as a shooter, and while his three-point shooting has certainly been an asset, Stevenson has done so much more.

“His shot-making was the least of things that interested me when I recruited him,” Martin said.

Stevenson had nine points against Vanderbilt, but his two biggest plays were a driving basket in the lane and a steal and pass ahead to James Reese for a dunk. He had a team-high six rebounds and three assists. It’s the sort of well-rounded game Stevenson is making routine. He leads South Carolina in scoring and assists despite not being a primary ball-handler, and is second in rebounds. The ball moves better on offense when Stevenson is in the game, and the defense is sharper.

“He impacts the game in different ways,” Martin said. “Defensively he fights his tail off. He’s a voice, he never shuts up. He’s one of those guys that I have to say, let me coach, relax, because he’s so engaged.”

Stevenson is also a perfect 28-28 from the free throw line this season, but we won’t talk about that in case we jinx him.

3. Bad fouls

Now we get to the problem areas. Vanderbilt attempted 36 free throws, twice as many as South Carolina. The game before, Auburn attempted 23. Going further back, Clemson attempted 31 and Coastal Carolina attempted 38. Even Princeton attempted 24. It’s clearly an issue and one that has cost South Carolina a few games.

Martin expressed frustration following the Vanderbilt game, saying the Gamecocks don’t foul as often in practice. But in the heat of the game, players are forgetting what they practice.

“There’s six to eight to nine plays a game where we’re committing bad fouls,” he said. “Those are plays we have to eliminate. All you can do is show film, continue to be patient and teach, and continue to get that to drop a little.”