MBB: Five Things to Watch - Vanderbilt

South Carolina hosts Vanderbilt Wednesday night with a chance to build some momentum.

1. Who is available?

Devin Carter missed most of the second half against Georgia with a left leg injury. He appeared to grab his hamstring when he left the game, but the injury actually to a muscle around the hamstring. Speaking Monday, Frank Martin said Carter was “day-to-day.”

The good news is that South Carolina made its second half comeback after Carter was already sidelined. The bad news is that Carter provided a definite spark after being inserted into the starting lineup at point guard, and losing him would take away one of the few players who can consistently get to the rim on offense.

“We’ve got to get the ball in the paint and that’s what Devin does,” Martin said.

2. Turnovers

In the first game against Vanderbilt, South Carolina shot 64% in the first half and 54.9% for the game, but had to survive a game-winning attempt by Vanderbilt because 22 Gamecock turnovers kept the Commodores in the game. South Carolina committed 13 turnovers in the first half alone, when they turned the ball over nearly every third possession. It would be a lot easier to win if they could, you know, not do that.

South Carolina was better at taking care of the ball against Florida (nine) and Georgia (11), but still had 23 against Tennessee and 18 against Arkansas. If it’s an every other game thing, that means they are due for a bunch of turnovers Wednesday.

“Turnovers, those are deflating. I was watching the Vanderbilt game last night. We had two plays early in the game where our guards made great plays in the open court. One passes to Wildens (Leveque), hits Wildens in the head,” Martin said. “The other one was Josh (Gray) and he puts his hands down and lets the ball go by him. Those are two catch dunks that give you extra energy. Instead those become very deflating.”