MBB: Five Things to Watch - Wofford

South Carolina has held all four opponents to 66 points or less, and opponents are shooting just 38.6% from the floor.

“Outside of that little three-, four-minute second half window against UAB where we relaxed and allowed them to get to their spots and get shots and get offensive rebounds, I think this team’s really, really locked in as far as competing defensively and getting through screens and helping each other,” Martin said. “Our rotations aren’t great, but it’s early in the year.”

Maybe it’s because it’s Thanksgiving week and Martin plans to gain about 20 pounds from eating Thursday, but Martin was in a good mood Monday. He even praised the Gamecock defense.

Of course, given Wilson’s misfortune, Martin probably jinxed him. Wilson needs to avoid all ladders, black cats, and sidewalk cracks for the rest of the day.

“That’s the plan,” Frank Martin said. “Unless something crazy happens I think you’ll see him in a uniform making his debut.”

3. Shot-blocking

Martin emphasized one area that needs improvement.

“That’s the one thing that I’m a little disappointed in,” he said. “I thought we’d be a better shot-blocking team than we are.”

That’s where Wilson’s return factors in. South Carolina has struggled defensively at power forward. Center Josh Gray was uncomfortable playing away from the basket, and although Brandon Martin provided a park, he’s undersized at the position. Wilson, who averaged 2.3 blocked shots per game last season and is the all-time leader in blocked shots at George Mason, allows them to get back to their more natural roles.

“AJ adds an older, athletic, competitive, size guy that we needed in our lineup,” Martin said.

In addition to Wilson, Gray should be more of a shot-blocking presence playing center.

4. Praise for Wildens

If you need further proof of Martin’s good mood, he even praised Wildens Leveque, normally a punching bag. Leveque is averaging 11.8 points and 9.0 rebounds this season, while shooting 65.4% (although only 56.5% from the line). He had his first career double-double against Princeton, and grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds against Western Kentucky, which is probably why Martin is happy.

“Wildens is a stud,” Martin said. “That kid just loves to go out there and represent us and do things our way.”

Leveque isn’t much of a shot-blocker, with just three blocks this season, but Martin is happy with how he draws charges.

5. Scouting the Terriers

Wofford is averaging 86 points per game, third in the country. The average is somewhat inflated by 117 points scored against Bob Jones and 98 scored against Erskine, but everyone has some outliers at this point in the season.

“Wofford’s really good, and that’s not coach-speak,” Martin said. “Mid-major schools, early in the year, are going to be better prepared than high-major schools.”

The Terriers are very good at drawing fouls. They average over 20 free throw attempts per game and shoot 71.3%. They shoot even more threes, nearly 27 a game, which is a dangerous combination against the Gamecocks, who have traditionally struggled with committing fouls and allowing threes.

Guard Max Klesmit is averaging 14.2 points per game and is shooting 41.4% from three. He’s not quite Fletcher Magee, the former Terrier who is the NCAA’s all-time leader in threes made, but he’s still a threat from behind the arc. Big man B.J. Mack is providing the muscle, averaging 12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting a perfect 14-14 from the foul line this season. He’s also a respectable 5-13 from three.

The Ws

Who: South Carolina (3-1) vs Wofford (4-1)

When: 7:00 pm, Tuesday, November 23

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network+