South Carolina is scheduled to host Florida A&M Saturday, its first game in a month.

1. Fingers Crossed

Will they actually play? I'm sitting here, slowly writing this, wondering if it’s even worth it because I’m almost expecting to get an email saying the game is off. It’s been that kind of a season. There is a thin line between being able to play or not to begin with, and it’s even smaller for South Carolina since the team is already going through the various protocols. Not to mention the fact that Florida A&M has to stay healthy as well.

It’s not just me that is having trouble getting excited for the game. Frank Martin spoke earlier this week how hard it is to get excited when the Gamecocks have already had games yanked away at the last moment.

“I’m struggling with how to get excited about the opportunity to compete when the day before a game they shut you down,” Martin said.

About 11:00 am Friday, Frank Martin tweeted that the game is on. I’ll be more inclined to believe it at 11:00 am Saturday, but he at least seems excited.