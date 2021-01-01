MBB: Four Things to Watch - Florida A&M
South Carolina is scheduled to host Florida A&M Saturday, its first game in a month.
1. Fingers Crossed
Will they actually play? I'm sitting here, slowly writing this, wondering if it’s even worth it because I’m almost expecting to get an email saying the game is off. It’s been that kind of a season. There is a thin line between being able to play or not to begin with, and it’s even smaller for South Carolina since the team is already going through the various protocols. Not to mention the fact that Florida A&M has to stay healthy as well.
It’s not just me that is having trouble getting excited for the game. Frank Martin spoke earlier this week how hard it is to get excited when the Gamecocks have already had games yanked away at the last moment.
“I’m struggling with how to get excited about the opportunity to compete when the day before a game they shut you down,” Martin said.
About 11:00 am Friday, Frank Martin tweeted that the game is on. I’ll be more inclined to believe it at 11:00 am Saturday, but he at least seems excited.
Wow, woke up today and it’s 2021. I’m so lucky 2 b around for the beginning of another year. We, @GamecockMBB got the good news this morning. #GamecockNation we will c u tomorrow at 1pm at the CLA!— Frank Martin (@FrankMartin_SC) January 1, 2021
2. Who is available?
On Tuesday, Martin guessed that the Gamecocks would have nine available players. That was assuming nobody else is exposed (which could wipe out a total of four players, since the team is practicing in groups of four), and including transfer Ford Cooper, who became eligible to play this season when the NCAA granted a blanket eligibility waiver for transfers. Because he wasn’t expected to be eligible, Cooper had been practicing with the scout team instead of learning the Gamecocks’ system. That doesn’t make him very well-prepared, but there aren’t many alternatives.
Because the team had to quarantine twice, players weren’t able to work out for most of the last month. Nobody is in game shape, and yet, here comes a game. I can’t even preview individual players because we don’t know who will be available or who has had any amount of game prep. That’s why there are only four things to watch Saturday.
3. Talking about practice
Martin estimated that South Carolina will have had three full practices in the month between the Houston and Florida A&M games. That’s not good. There’s no way to spin it otherwise.
This won’t be a chance for evaluation, or game-planning, or team growth. What it is, assuming it happens, is a chance to get on the court and play basketball. A chance to get out and do something!
“Winning and losing is not even part of my mindset, it’s just being able to go on the court and compete,” Martin said. “
4. Scouting the Rattlers
In one of those “Only in 2020 (and probably some of 2021)” things, Florida A&M has played seven games, but has yet to play a home game.
MJ Randolph leads Florida A&M in scoring at 16.2 points per game. The versatile 6-4 junior guard is a do everything player for the Rattlers, also leading the team in rebounds, assists, steals, and free throws. Randolph is a rarity these days - a player who still relies on a mid-range game (he is just 1-3 from three this season).
Randolph scored a career-high 27 in the Rattlers’ lone win this season, a 76-70 victory over Austin Peay.
The Ws
Who: South Carolina (1-2) vs Florida A&M (1-5)
When: Saturday, January 2, 1:00 pm
Where: Colonial Life Arena
Watch: SEC Network