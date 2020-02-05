South Carolina fell behind early and never led, falling to Ole Miss 84-70. South Carolina got big games from Jermaine Couisnard and Maik Kotsar, but little else, and Breein Tyree scored 38.

South Carolina was without Justin Minaya, the Gamecocks’ best defender and do-everything player. His absence couldn’t have been felt much worse. South Carolina struggled from three, struggled to rebound, and struggled to slow down Tyree, three areas where Minaya contributes the most.

Ole Miss got off to a fast start, and led 8-0 before South Carolina got on the scoreboard. South Carolina responded with a 10-3 run, but Ole Miss called a timeout to slow momentum. The Rebels responded with a 9-0 run, establishing a pattern that would play out several times over the course of the game. South Carolina would go on a run to cut into Ole Miss’ lead, and then Ole Miss would answer with another run.