FORT MYERS, Fla. – South Carolina will face Xavier in its opening game of the 2024 Fort Myers Tip-Off on Nov. 25 Intersport announced on Wednesday. The Gamecocks and Musketeers will tip at 8:30 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

The other side of the Beach Division bracket features Michigan and Virginia Tech, who will play prior at 6 p.m. The championship game will tip at 8:30 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, Nov. 27, with the third-place game taking place prior at 6 p.m. FS1 will provide TV coverage for all Beach Division contests.

All games for the Fort Myers Tip-Off will take place at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida Southwestern State College.

South Carolina and Xavier have met one time previously and that was back on Dec. 19, 1941. The Musketeers were victorious, 63-43.

The complete schedule of events for the 2024 Fort Myers Tip-Off can be found here.

All games for the 2024 Fort Myers Tip-Off will take place at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida Southwestern State College. The Westin Cape Coral at Marina Village and the Marriott Sanibel Harbour are the event's host hotels.

“The outlook for each of these programs looks even brighter since the conclusion of last season,” said Mark Starsiak, vice president of basketball at Intersport, owner and operator of the Fort Myers Tip-Off. “With summer workouts in full swing, first-year coaches, new players and experienced veterans are creating the foundation for how their programs will look next season. There will be significant momentum surrounding each of these teams once they arrive in Fort Myers during Thanksgiving Week. We’re looking forward to how they stack up when it’s time to get the games underway this November.”

The Fort Myers Tip-Off has established itself as one of the preeminent early season college basketball events on both the men’s and women’s calendars. For the third time, Intersport, owner and operator of the Tip-Off, will host the top men’s and women’s programs for a weeklong celebration of college basketball during Thanksgiving Week. In total 16 men’s and women’s games will be contested over a six-day period from Nov. 25-30. Eight men’s games across two divisions will lead off the schedule of events from Nov. 25-27 and will conclude with the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off Nov. 28-30 in an event headlined by three-time national champion South Carolina, along with perennial tournament powers Iowa State, Michigan, Purdue, Virginia Tech and MTSU, among others.