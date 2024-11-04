MBB: Gamecocks Fall In Opener vs. North Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The kickoff to Lamont Paris' 3rd season at South Carolina hit an early stumbling block Monday night as the Gamecocks dropped their season opener to North Florida 74-71, marking an unexpected upset by a team that won just 14 games last season.

The Ospreys (1-0) were led by Jaylen Smith's 16 points and used a balanced attack with four players scoring in double figures. Nate Lliteras added 13 points, while Jasai Miles and Liam Murphy each contributed 11 and 14 points respectively.

South Carolina (0-1) was paced by Collin Murray-Boyles' 17 points, but struggled to find offensive consistency throughout the night. The Gamecocks shot just 31.3% from three-point range and were dominated on the glass, with North Florida holding a surprising 43-37 rebounding advantage.

The game's early minutes foreshadowed the struggles to come, as South Carolina missed their first four shots and committed two turnovers before finding any offensive rhythm. While the Gamecocks would eventually build their largest lead of eight points at 48-40 in the second half, they couldn't maintain their advantage against a scrappy UNF squad.

The tide began to turn midway through the second half. After South Carolina held a 50-44 lead with 11:29 remaining, their offense went cold, shooting just 4-for-12 from the floor and 1-of-5 from beyond the arc during a crucial stretch. The Ospreys capitalized on the Gamecocks' offensive struggles, eventually building their lead to 74-69 in the final minutes.

Jacobi Wright, who finished with 12 points, hit a layup in the closing seconds to bring South Carolina within three, but it proved too little too late. The Gamecocks' other double-digit scorers included Zachary Davis and Jamarii Thomas, who each contributed 12 points.

The loss raises early questions about South Carolina's perimeter shooting and interior presence, as they were outscored 34-38 in the paint despite their size advantage.

North Florida's victory was built on fundamentals, as they committed just 9 turnovers compared to South Carolina's 10 and capitalized on their second chances with 12 points off offensive rebounds. The Ospreys' defense also proved crucial, recording 5 steals and 8 blocks.

The Gamecocks will look to regroup before their next contest this Friday hosting SC State at 7 pm EST.