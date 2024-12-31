MBB: Gamecocks Finish Non-Con Play With Win Over Presbyterian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Collin Murray-Boyles scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half and South Carolina rallied to beat Presbyterian 69-59 on Monday night.

Murray-Boyles made 6 of 10 shots from the floor and 10 of 14 free throws, adding nine rebounds for the Gamecocks (10-3), who upped their win streak to seven and improved to 8-1 at home.

Nick Pringle scored 14 on 5-for-6 shooting for South Carolina. Jamarii Thomas pitched in with 10 points and six assists.

Kory Mincy scored 27 points to lead the Blue Hose (7-8), who fell to 1-7 on the road. Kobe Stewart totaled 13 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Mincy made two 3-pointers and scored 12 to guide Presbyterian to a 32-24 lead at halftime. The Blue Hose shot 52% from the floor and hit 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. Pringle had nine points for South Carolina. He made all four of his shots before the break while his teammates made 6 of 22. Jaylen Peterson’s layup put Presbyterian up 14-13 and the Blue Hose played the final 11 minutes of the half with the lead.

Presbyterian stayed in front until Thomas buried a 3-pointer and Murray-Boyles made two free throws to give South Carolina a 42-41 lead with 11:14 left. Mincy scored five straight and the Blue Hose regained the lead. Pringle scored five in a row to give the Gamecocks a 54-50 lead with 5:26 remaining and they led the rest of the way.

South Carolina travels to play No. 17 Mississippi State on Saturday in a Southeastern Conference opener. Presbyterian returns home to play Longwood on Thursday in a Big South Conference opener.