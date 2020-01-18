The Gamecocks were already without guards TJ Moss (death in the family) and Trae Hannibal (sprained ankle), and then lost starter Keyshawn Bryant about three minutes into the game. Bryant collided with an Aggie going for a loose ball, and left the game with what appeared to be a head injury.

South Carolina tied a school record with 16 threes (on just 30 attempts), enough to overcome a massive disparity in fouls and free throws. South Carolina was called for twice as many fouls as Texas A&M (28-14), and the Aggies shot more than five times as many free throws as South Carolina (going 28-41 compared to 7-8). South Carolina had two players foul out, and two more finish with four fouls. They were in so much foul trouble that little-used players Nathan Nelson and Trey Anderson saw action in the first half.

Bryant’s injury forced Jair Bolden into the game early, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Bolden had started the first 15 games of the season, but drew the dreaded DNP-Coach’s Decision against Kentucky. He quickly made an impact with eight points, a steal, and assist in his first five minutes. Bolden finished the game with 19 points (5-7 from three), a season-high six assists, and four rebounds.

“He needed to take a step back, take a deep breath, and come out here and make the plays that he made,” Frank Martin said.

Both teams shot poorly in the first half, not surprising since both are in the top 30 nationally in field goal percentage defense. They turned it around and shot well in the second half, but the difference was where the shots came from. South Carolina took as many threes as Texas A&M had total shots (18). On the other end, despite getting to the line 24 times, Texas A&M only made 15 free throws, not enough to match South Carolina’s threes. Even with the foul trouble, South Carolina dominated the glass, finishing plus-11, and with 14 offensive rebounds.

The Gamecocks appeared to take control of the game early in the second half when they took a 48-41 lead. But the Aggies went on an 8-0 run to take their first lead since 9-8. Bolden and Jermaine Couisnard answered with three consecutive threes to retake the lead for good. Twice more, the Aggies would close the gap, only for the Gamecocks to answer behind the arc. They cut it to 57-55, and Bolden and Couisnard again hit back-to back threes. Later, they pulled within six, and AJ Lawson buried a three. Lawson would add two more triples down the stretch to give the Gamecocks a double-digit lead.

Lawson struggled with foul trouble most of the game, and fouled out in only 16 minutes. He was pressing for much of that time, but broke out of his recent shooting slump, going 4-7 from three and scoring 13. Couisnard added 17, although he committed eight turnovers, and Minaya had a career-high 18 points plus eight rebounds and five assists. Maik Kotsar also set a career-high with seven assists, while adding 10 rebounds and six points.