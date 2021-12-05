MBB: Gamecocks handle Hoyas

South Carolina bounced back with an 80-67 win over Georgetown.

Unlike the Coastal Carolina game, the Gamecocks started this game strong. Shots weren’t falling (the Gamecocks missed 11 of 12 shots at one points), the effort was and the Gamecocks were able to build a double digit lead by staying focused on defense (the Hoyas missed 10 of 11 during the same stretch and started the game just 3-25.

Georgetown used a 12-2 run late in the half to pull within two points, but South Carolina recruited to getting the ball inside and finished the haf on a 9-2 run to take a 36-27 lead.

The Gamecocks continued to get the ball inside in the second half. They shot 55% from the floor in the second half and led by as much as 16.

Frank Martin has been upset with the production of his bigs for most of the season, but he finally got what he wanted to see. Wildens Leveque tied his career-high with 14, AJ Wilson and Josh Gray scored nine each, and even Tre-Vaughn Minott had four points in five minutes. All were able to get to the rim and finish strong.

“We put an unbelievable emphasis on playing strong in the paint,” Martin said. “Those guys responded. I thought our bigs played with tremendous physicality today. They were active.”