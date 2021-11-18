MBB: Gamecocks hold off Blazers

South Carolina survived turnovers and poor shooting for a 66-63 win over UAB.

South Carolina led by as much as 16 in the second half but made just two field goals and had seven turnovers over the final 11 minutes of the game. Jordan Walker hit a pair of threes and UAB made four free throws during a 10-0 run that wiped out most of the deficit.

UAB got as close as one point, 62-61 with one minute left in the game. After empty possessions by both teams, freshman Devin Carter was fouled. At that point, Carter was 2-6 from the line with some bad-looking misses. He calmly sank both free throws. South Carolina intentionally fouled Walker to prevent a three, and then Carter made two more free throws to clinch the win.

“He’s a real good free throw shooter,” Frank Martin said. “I had all the confidence in the world he was going to make his free throws.”

Carter’s free throws ended a frantic final three minutes that saw the Gamecocks repeatedly hold off the Blazers. The Blazers cut the deficit to 59-57 with about three minutes left and got an open three-point look for Michael Ertel, who entered the game shooting 44.4% from three. The shot rimmed out and Erik Stevenson grabbed the rebound. Frank Martin called a timeout. He ran a play the Gamecocks had worked on in practice that he knew would get an open look. James Reese came free and Carter hit him in the corner for a three.

“That play is one of our plays that we run. It’s not specifically for me, I just happened to be open,” Reese said. “That was there the whole night, but it was our first time executing it.”