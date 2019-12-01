SOUTH CAROLINA MEN’S BASKETBALL

South Carolina got back in the win column with a 74-65 win over George Washington.

The Gamecocks came out on fire, making their first six shots and eight of their first nine as part of a 17-0 run. Even as they cooled off a little, defensively, they stifled the Colonials, holding them to 2-15 and later 3-24 shooting to lead by as much as 19.

George Washington patiently chipped away, And Jameer Nelson, Jr. turned a steal near midcourt into a breakaway dunk to cap an 11-1 run. That trimmed the lead to nine and Frank Martin called a timeout. Out of the timeout, Justin Minaya drilled a three-pointer to stymie the run, but South Carolina would have to work to maintain the lead.

George Washington was never able to get closer than eight points in the second half, and South Carolina made enough timely baskets to hold on for the win.



