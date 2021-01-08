South Carolina will have a full stable of scholarship players in the spring semester.

The Gamecocks picked up a commitment from 2021 big man Tre-Vaughn Minott, who announced his decision publicly today.

Minott recently reclassified from the 2020 to the 2021 class and is currently playing for the NBA Academy Latin America but served on the Canadian U17 National team.

Vaughn is a 6-foot-11 center and the plan is for him to enroll early to help the Gamecocks in the spring semester.

Vaughn comes in after another center, Patrick Iriel, left the team this offseason and opened up a free scholarship to be used in the spring semester.

He'd be the first of five Gamecock commitments in the 2021 class to enroll. The three signees and one commitment—Jacobi Wright, Devin Carter, Ta'Quan Woodley and commitment Carlous Williams—are all set to arrive after the season.