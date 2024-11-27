MBB: Gamecocks Pick Up Fort-Myers Win vs. Virginia Tech, 70-60

South Carolina used a balanced scoring attack and timely three-point shooting to secure a nearly end to end 80-70 victory over Virginia Tech in the Fort-Myers Tip-Off on Wednesday night, giving the Gamecocks their first Power 4 win of the season.

The Gamecocks (4-3) built a 33-25 halftime lead behind Sophomore Collin Murray-Boyles' strong play and Morris Ugusuk's hot shooting from beyond the arc. After Virginia Tech opened the scoring with a Tyler Johnson layup, South Carolina quickly found their rhythm, with Jamarii Thomas and Myles Stute knocking down early three-pointers to take control. Ugusuk provided an unexpected, though becoming more expected, spark off the bench, hitting three first-half three-pointers as the Gamecocks stretched their lead to double digits.

The Hokies (3-4) struggled to find an offensive rhythm for much of the first half, enduring a six-minute field goal drought as South Carolina built their advantage. Seven different Virginia Tech players scored in the opening period, but none could establish a consistent presence as the Gamecocks' defense kept them in check.

Virginia Tech made their push early in the second half, using an 8-0 run to cut what had been an 11-point deficit down to just three at 44-41 with 12:14 remaining. The momentum seemed to be shifting entirely in the Hokies' favor before Lamont Paris called a crucial timeout to steady his team. The stoppage proved effective, as Ugusuk immediately responded with a three-pointer to halt the Hokies' momentum. Jordan Butler and Jacobi Wright would add crucial three-pointers of their own down the stretch as South Carolina rebuilt their lead.

The Gamecocks' bench proved to be a decisive factor, outscoring Virginia Tech's reserves 32-24. Murray-Boyles led all scorers with 16 points on efficient 7-of-12 shooting and added 8 rebounds, while Ugusuk and Zach Davis each contributed 12 points off the bench. Davis particularly impressed with his all-around game, adding 7 rebounds and 3 assists to his scoring output.

The victory wasn't just about offense though, as South Carolina's defense held Virginia Tech to just 39% shooting from the field. Despite the Hokies connecting on 44% of their three-point attempts, they struggled to find consistent scoring inside the arc against the Gamecocks' interior presence. Brandon Rechsteiner and Hunter Schutt led the Hokies with 11 points each, but neither could get into a consistent rhythm against South Carolina's defensive pressure.

The win marks South Carolina's most impressive victory of the young season and suggests this rebuilt roster under Paris might be starting to learn to win together. The Gamecocks showed poise in weathering Virginia Tech's second-half surge and closed out the game with confidence at the free throw line, hitting six straight in the final minute to seal the victory.