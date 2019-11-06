SOUTH CAROLINA MEN’S BASKETBALL Justin Minaya had a career night as South Carolina held off an early second half run to pull away from North Alabama for a 77-55 win. Like so many early season games, this was dominated by fouls. Six fouls, three on each team, were called in the first three minutes, and it got only slightly better the rest of the game. The fouls disrupted the flow and rotations for most of the game. For the first 25 minutes, South Carolina mostly did what it was supposed to. It defended (North Alabama shot just 6-32, 18.8 percent in the first half and had streaks of six, 15, and eight straight misses), shot well (16-31, 51.6 percent), and didn’t turn the ball over too much (a manageable eight turnovers).

But South Carolina kept North Alabama in the game by failing to do one important thing - rebound. At one point late in the first half, North Alabama was plus-10 on the glass. That led to more shot attempts (that they missed) and more free throw attempts (that they made). North Alabama made 15-18 first half free throws, compared to 5-11 for South Carolina to stay close. South Carolina corrected the rebounding problem following the last media timeout of the first half, when Frank Martin lit into his team. “If I repeat those words you guys will write an article and try to get me fired tomorrow,” Frank Martin. “I’m trying to keep those words private so the people in the upper deck don’t hear. We just had no fight.” The rebounding improved as South Carolina cut the rebounding deficit to one and led by ten at the break, but shooting went cold to start the second half. South Carolina went nearly four-and-a-half minutes without a basket, allowing North Alabama to pull within four at 43-39. Then Minaya and Jair Bolden sparked the decisive run. Bolden broke the shooting slump with a mid-range jumper. On the next possession he came around a screen and drilled a three, the Gamecocks’ first of the game. The teams traded empty possessions and the Bolden got into the lane and fed Minaya for a layup. Minaya added a putback, causing the Lions to call a timeout. It did nothing to stop the run. Jermaine Couisnard nailed a three, and then Trae Hannibal got a steal in the backcourt and soared in for a dunk. “We decided that we were more concerned about making baskets than defending and I think that hurt us,” North Alabama coach Tony Pujol said. “I can tell you this, 52 (Bolden) hit back-to-back shots and that sparked them.”