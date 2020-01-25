South Carolina couldn’t miss in the first half and got balanced scoring from several players in a 90-64 rout of Vanderbilt.

The game was dominated by the officials, who called a tight game on the perimeter, but an inconsistent game in the paint. There were 52 total fouls called in the game, including 29 in the first half, and 59 free throws attempted. Maik Kotsar picked up his second foul four minutes into the game, and Keyshawn Bryant, returning from a head injury, picked up his second a couple minutes later. In all, nine Gamecocks had two fouls in the first half, forcing Frank Martin to substitute liberally, and the role players responded.

South Carolina was shooting nearly 70 percent late in the first half, despite relying on unexpected players like Jaylin McCreary, Alanzo Frink, and Trae Hannibal to create offense.

Frink had a career-high 13 points, McCreary finished with a career-high 11 points, and Hannibal had a career-high five assists. Justin Minaya also had his second career double-double with 14 points and a career-high 12 rebounds.

