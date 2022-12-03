G.G. Jackson Glorious

In the first half, it felt like D.C. was going to continue to be a road trip to forget for Freshman star G.G. Jackson. Jackson started the game 0-5 in the first half and had very little impact, but that quickly changed in the 2nd half. Jackson emerged as the leader for the Gamecocks in the 2nd half, calling for the ball on nearly every offensive possession and knocking shots down from all over the floor. South Carolina badly needed a spark, and they looked to their 17-year-old future NBA pick who didn't let them down. He responded by scoring 22 points on 9-13 shooting, including 2 threes, in the final 20 minutes and once the defense started to focus on him, he made some good decisions that led to points for others. I think we got a glimpse of what this offensive identity can actually look like in an ideal world if they can continue to build around G.G. Jackson and allow him to open up opportunities for others. This second half felt like the best basketball of Jackson's young career thus far, and if he can carry that confidence and momentum forward, it will go a long way in keeping South Carolina competitive despite their other deficiencies.

Healthy Meechie Makes The Difference

Shooters shoot. South Carolina has struggled to find consistent offensive production while PG Meechie Johnson has struggled with injuries through the early parts of the season. While he still sometimes takes some seemingly ill-advised shots at times, it's hard to argue with the results. Johnson made at least three of his four threes in this one from NBA range or farther, and none was more important than the last one, which put the Gamecocks up 74-71 in the final minute of overtime to finally clinch this one. Johnson finished the game with 17 points on 5 of 13 shooting and 4 threes. It's not always the most efficient, but for a team that is still building an offensive identity, it seems to work best when Meechie is being aggressive, and G.G. is dialed in like he was in the second half.

Flagrant Foul Gives Gamecocks New Life

The call was the correct one, but I'm sure Georgetown fans are a little upset. After the Hoyas went up by 1 with 5 seconds remaining in regulation, and South Carolina quickly turned the ball over after overthrowing Hayden Brown in transition, it certainly felt like the game might have been over. Unfortunately for the Hoyas, G Jay Heath was caught on the review grabbing Brown's jersey and was called for a flagrant foul. Brown and South Carolina could've won the game in regulation, with 2 foul shots and an extra possession, but Brown only made one shot, which forced the game into overtime. Still, in a game that South Carolina trailed by 11 at the half, it's hard to argue that this one call lost the game for the Hoyas. South Carolina played with much better effort and composure in the 2nd half, and it just sort of felt like they deserved to pull this one out after the impressive comeback.

Halftime Adjustments On Shot Selection