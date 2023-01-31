Who: South Carolina (8-13 Overall, 1-7 SEC) vs Mississippi State (13-8 Overall, 1-7 SEC) Where: Columbia, SC Date: Tuesday - 1/31/2023 Time/TV: 6:30pm on SECN Radio: 107.5 The Game History: Mississippi State leads 27-17 overall, but Gamecocks lead 11-9 in Columbia. Last Meeting: 73-51 Bulldog win in the SEC tournament. Tolu Smith tallied 20 points and 12 rebounds. Erik Stevenson led the Gamecocks with 18 points.

MISSISSIPPI STATE

It is another matchup for coaches in their first year at SEC schools. Chris Jans has had success everywhere he has been and there is no reason to think that will prove any different in Starkville. However, he has quickly found out the SEC brand of basketball is a different beast. This matchup will feature two out of the four teams with a single conference win. The Bulldogs greatly rely on their front court for a bulk of their production. Senior forward Tolu Smith leads the team in PPG (14.4) and RPG (8.2). The other part of their post duo is senior forward DJ Jeffries who is averaging 8.9 PPG and 6.0 RPG. Oregon State transfer guard Dashawn Davis leads the team in APG (3.2) and is averaging 8.9 PPG. He does most of his damage from 3 point range as he is shooting 42.9% from downtown.



SOUTH CAROLINA

The Gamecocks played one of their most efficient games offensively against Georgia. For the most part, they attacked first and looked for their shot second. Meechie Johnson did not have a big game scoring the ball, but he broke the defense down and created open looks for his teammates. Hayden Brown was extremely effective in the first half before fouling out in the second half. GG Jackson continues to improve and it is becoming harder for teams to throw new looks at him from game to game. Chico Carter’s blistering shooting from behind the arc is noteworthy. He is currently hitting at a 48.9% rate



KEYS TO THE GAME