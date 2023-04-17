Lamont Paris has scored his third addition in the transfer portal of his second off-season as South Carolina men's basketball head coach.

After landing Ta'Lon Cooper from Minnesota and Stephen Clark from The Citadel, Paris stayed in the conference to secure his latest target. Former Vanderbilt forward Myles Stute will be joining the program after spending three seasons with the Commodores.

Across those three seasons, Stute played 91 games under Jerry Stackhouse, making 59 starts for a team that qualified for the NIT in each of the last two campaigns. Stute averaged 7.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while logging over 2,000 minutes of college basketball experience. He scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds across two head-to-head matchups with the Gamecocks in the 2022-23 season.

Stute is also a sharp 3-point shooter for his 6-foot-7 size. In the 2021-22 season, he shot 43.2 percent from beyond the arc, knocking in 79-of-183 attempts. He will help to offset the loss of 3-point shooter Chico Carter Jr., His percentage was lower this past season at 36.2 percent, but he still hit 74 3-pointers and was a key contributor for Vanderbilt as it won eight of its final nine regular season games and made a run to the SEC Tournament semifinals.

****************************************************************************************

For the latest men's basketball transfer portal updates and analysis, subscribe to the insider's forum.