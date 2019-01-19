SOUTH CAROLINA MEN’S BASKETBALL

The Gamecocks’ four-game conference winning streak came to an unceremonious end with an 89-67 loss at LSU.

South Carolina won the opening tip and Chris Silva was fouled on a dunk for a three-point play. That was about the end of the highlights for South Carolina. The game was tied at 11 at the first media timeout, but already it felt like LSU was in control. Silva was on the bench after picking up his second foul with 17:38 left in the half, and LSU was pushing the tempo and easily getting to the basket.

Sure enough, by the next timeout LSU was ahead 26-17. By halftime the lead was 20 points. Seven minutes into the second half it was 33. South Carolina went on a 16-2 run to get the deficit under 20, but the hole was too big and LSU was never threatened.

The Gamecocks looked slow and unfocused throughout the game. The Tigers were able to do whatever they wanted offensively. The guards, led by Tremont Waters, were able to easily get into the lane, where they scored or dished to wide open teammates for dunks. The Tigers scored 42 points in the paint and attempted 35 free throws, making 32. Six Tigers scored in double figures, and they outrebounded the Gamecocks by 20.

South Carolina’s lifeless defense was matched by its listless offense. A.J. Lawson scored 18 and Keyshawn Bryant had 10, but nobody else reached double figures. Lawson didn’t register an assist, however, and South Carolina had just seven as a team, on 28 made baskets. South Carolina was also just 6-14 from the free throw line, and the missed free throws in the first half helped to dig the early hole. Silva finished with seven points and three rebounds, but fouled out in just eight minutes.

South Carolina returns to action on short rest, hosting Auburn Tuesday night.