South Carolina had another frantic comeback fall short, and lost 86-80 to LSU.

South Carolina shot just 37.3 percent for the game and was under 30 percent for most of the second half. The Gamecocks missed everything: dunks, layups, contested threes, open threes. It’s tough to win any game shooting that poorly, but especially against LSU’s high-powered offense.

Darius Days made 4-5 threes in the first half and finished the game with 18 points, but otherwise South Carolina played decent defense. LSU shot 44.1 percent from the floor and committed 14 turnovers. South Carolina even avoided fouling, and attempted more free throws than LSU before the numbers got skewed late.

LSU led by 19 with five minutes to play and thousands of fans headed for the exits, but for the second game in a row, South Carolina launched a frantic comeback attempt. South Carolina held LSU scoreless for more than three minutes and chipped away at the lead. South Carolina had to intentionally foul LSU, a 77 percent free throw shooting team. South Carolina was able to pull as close as four points, but LSU made enough free throws to hold on.

South Carolina got a strong game from Keyshawn Bryant, who broke out of his slump for his first career double-double. Bryant had a season-high 15 points and career-high 10 rebounds, along with a couple of his customary highlight dunks.

