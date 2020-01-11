“If they don’t score, run to the corners, and just go,” Frank Martin told his players. “I told them you’re going to have time for about five dribbles and a shot. AJ, he went. That’s a play where you give their guy credit rather than our guy a fault. Fulkerson made a heck of a play getting in front of the ball and taking the charge.”

South Carolina got the ball back with about six seconds to play and elected not to call a timeout, giving AJ Lawson the green light to do what he does best, create a shot in the open court. But up against the clock, Lawson was going full speed and ran into John Fulkerson. Lawson was called for the charge with a second left, ending South Carolina’s chances.

Earlier, Lawson made two free throws to pull South Carolina within a point, but otherwise it was a miserable day for Lawson. He shot 0-7 and scored just four points, and missed a game-tying dunk with three minutes left. But Lawson wasn’t the only player who struggled.

Neither team shot the ball well. South Carolina shot just 33 percent and Tennessee was 26 percent. Tennessee went ten minutes without a basket early in the game, and was just 6-31 from three.

But Tennessee made free throws and South Carolina did not. South Carolina entered the game shooting 61.5 percent from the line, last in the SEC and 338th in the country. If only South Carolina could have shot that well Saturday, it would have won. Instead the Gamecocks went 13-22 from the line, 59.1 percent, and just 7-15 in the second half. Meanwhile, Tennessee went 22-28, 78.6 percent.

“You don’t lose just because of missing free throws,” Martin said. “But when you keep missing nine, ten free throws in games, you’re not going to win.”

Maik Kotsar, who had an otherwise strong game with 17 points and eight rebounds, made one of two free throws with 1:08 left. That miss ended up being the difference in the final score, but you can’t put the blame on Kotsar. Earlier, Jermaine Couisnard, who had 15 points, missed two free throws that would have tied the game. Before that, Keyshawn Bryant missed a pair.

The free throws were the most glaring example of missed opportunities, but there were also missed layups and missed open jump shots, along missed box outs and missed rotations.

“It’s hard to win these games if you can’t make those (layups),” Martin said.

The game began with a 7-0 Tennessee run. South Carolina answered with a pair of 8-0 runs while holding Tennessee with a field goal for nearly ten minutes. A 7-0 run early in the second half gave South Carolina a 39-31 lead, its largest of the game. But over the next four minutes, Tennessee went on a 14-2 run to take control of the game.

