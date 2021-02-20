“They were out-hustling us for rebounding and 50-50 balls,” Trae Hannibal said. “That’s our effort, so we’ve got to fix that.”

It was a typical first half for South Carolina, who trailed 45-29 at the break. In addition to the poor shooting, the Gamecocks allowed Missouri to shoot 50%. Turnovers were even, with only one more by South Carolina, but Missouri got 12 points off turnovers while South Carolina only got six.

The Gamecocks shot 28% in the first half and missed 18 of their last 21 shots. Only a 40-footer at the buzzer from AJ Lawson, who had just airballed a pair of normal-range threes, kept it from being worse.

South Carolina was unable to make up for a poor shooting first half and lost 93-78 to Missouri.

The Gamecocks made a run in the second half and cut Missouri’s lead to seven after baskets by Hannibal and Justin Minaya. But WIldens Leveque was called for a foul in the post, and Jerimiah Tilmon sank two free throws. TJ Moss turned the ball over and then fouled Dru Smith on the fast break for a three-point play. In 16 seconds the deficit went from seven to 12.

“We came out with energy but the fouls started getting out of hand,” Hannibal said. “We’ve got to work better with on the ball defense.”

The 5-0 spurt turned into a 14-2 run, and South Carolina never threatened Missouri again.

“We had two loose balls on back to back plays and they score and go on a (14)-2 run,” Frank Martin said. “For 35 years my players never got out of the way, and they get out of the way this year. It’s frustrating.”

South Carolina shot much better in the second half, hitting 59% from the floor. But South Carolina allowed Missouri to shoot 66% from the floor in the second half and 58% from the game. The Tigers got 46 points in the paint and were 9-20 from three.

“We continue to search for somebody to take ownership to help us defend better,” Martin said. “Defensively we’re really bad. We continue to have bad moments in games and give up runs.”

Missouri has five players score in double figures, led by Dru Smith and Tilmon with 17 each. Tilmon was a perfect 5-5 from the floor and 7-7 from the line.

South Carolina got 22 from Lawson and 15 each from Keyshawn Bryant and Hannibal. For Hannibal, it was a career-high in scoring. He was a perfect 6-6 from the field and made his only free throw attempt.

Notes:

South Carolina recognized its seniors before the game. Managers Luke Colwell and Ryan Prendergast were recognized, along with senior guard Seventh Woods and junior forward Nathan Nelson, who has already graduated. … South Carolina’s longest losing streak under Martin is six games, done multiple times. … Hannibal was 2-2 from three. He is now 6-11 from behind the arc this season. … Hannibal’s pullup jumper with nine seconds left meant South Carolina outscored Missouri 49-48 in the second half. The Tigers, who dribbled out the clock without shooting on their final two possessions, have been outscored in the second half of eight straight SEC games. … South Carolina outrebounded Missouri 35-33. The Tigers only had three offensive rebounds, but when you shoot 58% there aren’t a lot of rebounds. … Both teams finished with nine turnovers. … South Carolina’s next game is Wednesday at Mississippi State.