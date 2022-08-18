MBB: Non-Conference Schedule Quick Look

The non-conference portion of the season had been an Achilles Heel for former Coach Frank Martin. After the Final Four run in 2016-2017, Carolina's next five seasons they would lose four, eight, five, two (in a COVID shortened schedule), and three games in the non-conference portion of the season. The 2018-2019 squad finished 11-7 in the SEC and would have made the NCAA Tournament if not for some bad non-conference losses. While Gamecock fans don't expect wonders in Lamont Paris' first season in Columbia, the addition of GG Jackson has definitely renewed interest in basketball in Gamecock Country. The 2022-2023 non-conference schedule looks perfect for Paris' young team. There are some challenges among the first 13 games but it's not a murderer's row that will bury the Gamecocks' season before January. Below we are taking a quick look at the opponents for the upcoming non-conference season.

November 2- Mars Hill (exhibition)

Normally we wouldn't even discuss an exhibition game but Mars Hill is led by former Gamecock great Larry Davis. Davis was an All-SEC performer during Carolina's 1996-1997 SEC Championship season. This will be a nice welcome home for the Gamecock legend. Davis is in his first season as Mars Hill's head coach.

November 7- South Carolina State

The official debut of GG Jackson, Lamont Paris, and a host of other Gamecocks. The Gamecocks and Bulldogs were supposed to meet last season but the Bulldogs canceled the game due to COVID. Despite a 14-game improvement in the 2021-2022 season, SC State made a change at head coach hiring former Frank Martin colleague and Bob Huggins assistant Erik Martin. August Prediction: Coach Paris starts 1-0

November 11- Clemson

GG's only meeting with the rival Tigers. Clemson lost their top 3 guards on a team that underachieved last season. This is the earliest I can ever remember the rivalry being scheduled and that might play into Carolina's hands. The Tigers will most likely be without their best player PJ Hall, who suffered a knee injury this summer. It's unfortunate that this game won't be the same weekend of a football game. August Prediction: Staying home meant something to GG, he wins his only meeting with the Tigers 2-0.

November 17, 18, and 19. The Charleston Classic

The Field for the 2022 Charleston Classic

The Gamecocks know they will play Colorado State in game 1. The Rams are in year four under Niko Medved, the message board choice to replace Frank Martin the past three years. The Rams are coming off their first NCAA appearance under Medved after losing to Michigan in the first round last season. Colorado State is returning enough to be a strong contender in the Mountain West again this season. Carolina will play either College of Charleston or Davidson in the next round. Also in the field, both Furman and Virginia Tech are included in Joe Lunardi's preseason bracketology. August Prediction: Carolina gets two wins in Charleston 4-1.

November 25- Upstate

Upstate went 15-17 last season. The Spartans' roster features five kids from South Carolina. Dave Dickerson is entering his fifth season as the Spartans' Head Coach. Jordan Gainey is Upstate's leading returning scorer after averaging 13.8 ppg last season. The Gamecocks will face Upstate's 2021-2022 leading scorer, but he won't be in a Spartan uniform. (more below). August Prediction: Cocks go to 5-1

The DMV Road Trip: November 30 and December 3: at George Washington and Georgetown

Georgetown Head Coach Patrick Ewing (HoyaReport.com)

George Washington will be the second team on the Gamecocks' schedule with a first-year head coach. Longtime Jim Larrañaga assistant Chris Caputo will be debuting for the George Washington this season. GWU finished 12-18 last season. The Georgetown Hoyas haven't found consistent success since legendary coach John Thompson Jr. retired in 1999. Another Hoya legend, NBA Hall of Famer, and current Hoya headman, Patrick Ewing's seat is flaming hot after a 6-25 season and only one NCAA appearance in five seasons. Ewing brought in seven transfers this season including Upstate's leading scorer, and North Augusta native, Bryson Mozone. August Prediction: 1-1 in DC 6-2 overall.

December 11- PC

The Blue Hose have had three losing seasons in Coach Quinton Ferrell's first three seasons after finishing 12-20 last season. The Blue Hose also feature five players from South Carolina. August Prediction: 7-2

December 14- at UAB

UAB Head Coach Andy Kennedy (Getty)

A December trip to Birmingham to take on Andy Kennedy's Blazers is likely to be the most difficult game of the non-conference season. The Gamecocks upset UAB in Columbia last season. This year Lunardi has UAB as a 12 seed in his preseason bracket. UAB in 49-15 in two years under Kennedy and only lost twice at home last season. August Prediction: Gamecocks fall to 7-3

December 17- East Carolina (Greenville, SC)

Gamecock basketball has had a great recent history in Greenville. South Carolina defeated Clemson in Greenville when the Tigers were renovating their home arena. Gamecock fans took over the Bon Secours Wellness Arena that evening and would do so again the next March when the Gamecocks defeated Marquette and Duke in the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Dawn Staley has turned "The Well" into CLA North, as her Gamecocks have won three of the four SEC Tournaments played in Greenville. The Pirates are extremely young with seven freshmen and four sophomores on their roster. ECU finished 15-15 last season. August Prediction: Carolina goes to 8-3

December 22- Western Kentucky

WKU Coach Rick Stansbury (Associated Press)

Former Mississippi State head coach Rick Stansbury will be entering his seventh season in Bowling Green. The Hilltoppers have made two trips to the NIT under Stansbury. I expect this to be a pretty good WKU team and a really good measuring stick game for Carolina. August Prediction: Carolina falls to 8-4

December 30: Eastern Michigan

Emoni Bates (Jon Lopez/Nike)