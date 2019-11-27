But the Gamecocks didn’t fix everything. They allowed the Panthers to shoot almost 50 percent as well, were out-rebounded, and couldn’t make free throws. They also once again found themselves on the wrong end of a big first-half run.

South Carolina corrected many of the issues that plagued it the night before against Wichita State. South Carolina shot 50 percent from the floor, almost as well from three, and got a big game from AJ Lawson, who was a non-factor Tuesday night.

Against Wichita State, South Carolina gave up 12 straight points to end the half, and that run essentially provided the margin for the entire second half. Against Northern Iowa, South Carolina took a lead on a breakaway dunk by Maik Kotsar. Northern Iowa called a timeout to regroup, and after the break went on a 9-0 run. It was the biggest run by either team in the game.

South Carolina used a 13-6 run to start the second half to tie the game, but couldn’t get timely stops to take the lead. It finally took the lead on back-to-back threes by Jair Bolden, but it was short-lived. A spot-up three by AJ Green made it 70-66 Northern Iowa. The teams traded baskets, and the Lawson made a tough transition layup with 1:01 left.

South Carolina needed a defensive stop, but once again couldn’t get it. Green, who led all scorers with 26, drove and pulled up from 12 feet, hitting the jumper. Lawson found Maik Kotsar for a baseline jumper, but Northern Iowa made its free throws to clinch the win.

Free throws, or lack of, were again an issue. Green was 10-10 from the line, while South Carolina as a team was just 4-11. Northern Iowa went 20-24, though the attempts were skewed a little because South Carolina had to foul to prolong the game.

Lawson finished with 20 points, and South Carolina got good games from Kotsar (12 points), Alanzo Frink (12 points and five rebounds), and Bolden (11 points, four rebounds, and three assists). But nobody could guard Green, and defensive lapses once again cost South Carolina.

The Gamecocks finish the Cancun Challenge losing three of four. The good news, if there is any, is that they are back on the court soon. They host George Washington Sunday in Columbia.