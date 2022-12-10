MBB: Presbyterian Preview
Who: South Carolina (4-4) vs Presbyterian (2-8)
Date: Sunday - 12/11/2022
Time/TV: 6:00pm on SEC Network/ESPN+
Radio: 107.5 The Game
History: Gamecocks lead the overall series 32-8.
Last Meeting: Carolina won 76-60 on December 29, 2012. The Gamecocks shot 43% from three-point range and beat the Blue Hose on the boards 30-22. Brian Richardson led the Gamecocks in scoring with 16 points, followed by Damien Leonard with 15 points.
PRESBYTERIAN
Presbyterian relies heavily on a guard oriented offense and is led by Crosby James, an Anderson University transfer and Columbia, SC native (Ridge View High School). James is not shooting the ball quite as well as he did at the DII level, but he can still get hot and score quickly. So far, James is averaging 10.5 PPG for the year.
In the post, Owen McCormack stands at 6’9” 230lbs and is averaging 6.7 PPG and 3.8 RPG.
As a team, the Blue Hose are averaging 62.1 PPG, while giving up 68.4 PPG.
CAROLINA
Freshman phenom GG Jackson leads this Carolina team in multiple categories - points per game (17.0), rebounds per game (7.5), blocks per game (1.1), and steals per game (1.0). Jackson should have another outstanding night as Presbyterian does not have anyone to consistently defend him.
Chico Carter is second on the team in PPG with 12.7 and Hayden Brown is third with 11.1 PPG.
KEYS TO THE GAME
- Feed the ball to the post. Carolina will have a distinct size and athleticism advantage, which should lead to easy baskets and force Presbyterian into foul trouble.
- Attack the basket. The Gamecocks need to consistently attack the basket and not settle for long/low-percentage jump shots.
- Dominate the boards. If Carolina takes care of business on the glass and eliminates second-chance opportunities, the chances of Presbyterian pulling an upset are slim to none.
