Last Meeting : Carolina won 76-60 on December 29, 2012. The Gamecocks shot 43% from three-point range and beat the Blue Hose on the boards 30-22. Brian Richardson led the Gamecocks in scoring with 16 points, followed by Damien Leonard with 15 points.

Presbyterian relies heavily on a guard oriented offense and is led by Crosby James, an Anderson University transfer and Columbia, SC native (Ridge View High School). James is not shooting the ball quite as well as he did at the DII level, but he can still get hot and score quickly. So far, James is averaging 10.5 PPG for the year.

In the post, Owen McCormack stands at 6’9” 230lbs and is averaging 6.7 PPG and 3.8 RPG.

As a team, the Blue Hose are averaging 62.1 PPG, while giving up 68.4 PPG.



