The opening game of the Lamont Paris era didn't go quite as smoothly as many might have hoped, but the Gamecocks started 1-0 this week with a Tuesday win over SC State, 80-77. The talent level will take a bit of a step up tonight as the Gamecocks take on the rival Clemson Tigers in Colonial Life Arena. Let's take a look at how South Carolina matches up with the team from the upstate in an early-season battle.