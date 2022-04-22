MBB: Quick Recruiting/Transfer Portal Update
There's been quite a bit happening on the MBB recruiting front, but I've been sort of waiting on some of it to play out so I could write a substantial article on the major headlines. If you follow ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news