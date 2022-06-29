MBB Reveals 2022-23 SEC Opponents

The men's basketball season isn't set to kick off until November, but the Gamecocks already know who their SEC opponents will be. The school forwarded a press release from the league office this morning detailing the opponents, though the specific dates are still to be determined.

Per the University:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Conference opponents for the upcoming men's basketball season were announced on Wednesday morning by the league office.

The Gamecocks will have home and away matchups with Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Carolina will travel to Florida, Kentucky, LSU and Missouri and will play host to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Texas A&M at Colonial Life Arena.

Times, dates and TV information will be released at a later date.