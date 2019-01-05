WATCH: Chris Silva's miracle dunk to beat Florida
SOUTH CAROLINA MEN’S BASKETBALL
Chris Silva dunked the game-winner with 2.5 seconds left and the Gamecocks came back from 14 down to knock off the Gators, 71-69.
Kevarrius Hayes went to the line with 3 seconds left and a chance to put Florida in front. He missed the first free throw, and Frank Martin called a timeout. He drew up the play, and when Hayes made the second free throw to tie the game, the stage was set.
Felipe Haase inbounded the ball, unguarded, and flung a pass about 84 feet to Silva. Florida had two defenders on Silva, but both tried to deflect the pass, and Silva got behind them. The ball cleared the defense, and Silva caught it, turned and dunked.
Check out the highlight so far.
👀👀👀 @SilvaObame pic.twitter.com/1dcmX1YUfs— 803 🅲🅾🅲🅺🆈 (@803Cocky) January 6, 2019
The officials put 2.5 seconds back on the clock, but the Gators threw the ball away, giving South Carolina another dramatic win in the series. The play was reminiscent of the game almost nine years ago, when Mike Holmes grabbed a missed rebound with 3.3 seconds left and hit a streaking Zam Fredrick for the game-winning layup. That game was on January 21, 2009, and even the score was almost identical: 70-69.
The Gamecocks (6-7) are now on a winning streak for the first time all season. After starting the month of December 0-4, they're now 2-0 with wins over North Greenville and Florida.