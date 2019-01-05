SOUTH CAROLINA MEN’S BASKETBALL

Chris Silva dunked the game-winner with 2.5 seconds left and the Gamecocks came back from 14 down to knock off the Gators, 71-69.

Kevarrius Hayes went to the line with 3 seconds left and a chance to put Florida in front. He missed the first free throw, and Frank Martin called a timeout. He drew up the play, and when Hayes made the second free throw to tie the game, the stage was set.

Felipe Haase inbounded the ball, unguarded, and flung a pass about 84 feet to Silva. Florida had two defenders on Silva, but both tried to deflect the pass, and Silva got behind them. The ball cleared the defense, and Silva caught it, turned and dunked.

