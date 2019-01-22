Chris Silva had a career night for the Gamecocks. He scored 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, both career-highs. He also blocked four shots.

Early foul trouble - it took just 4:27 for South Carolina to get into the bonus - put Auburn in a hole, but South Carolina couldn’t pull away. South Carolina led by 11 midway through the first half, but Auburn chipped away and a pair of free throws by Bryce Brown with 1.1 seconds left gave Auburn a one-point halftime lead.



The second half was more of the same. South Carolina pulled out to a nine-point advantage once, and ten-point lead twice, but as soon as Silva checked out for a breather, Auburn made a comeback. A pair of South Carolina turnovers helper Auburn score six straight, and then Bryce Brown and Chuma Okeke hit back-to-back three to cap a 12-0 run that gave Auburn a two-point lead.

Hassani Gravett tipped in a missed three by Keyshawn Bryant to tie the game, and the teams traded baskets until the final minute. With 55 seconds to play, Brown made a pair of free throws to put the Tigers up two. On the ensuing possession, the Gamecocks struggled to get anything going, until Gravett drove the right side of the lane, pulling in the defense. He kicked to Felipe Haase in the corner, Haase bobbled the catch, and then calmly sank the game-winning three.

Okeke got a look at a three from the corner but missed. Danjel Purifoy got the offense rebound, but his putback was off and Silva grabbed the miss. He was fouled and made both free throws to clinch the win.

Stay with Gamecock Central for continuing coverage.