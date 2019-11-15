SOUTH CAROLINA MEN’S BASKETBALL

South Carolina took control early in the second half and pulled away for a 90-63 win over Cleveland State.

Both teams started slow, but a three-minute, 17-4 run put South Carolina up 17 and it looked like the Gamecocks would cruise to an easy win. But that stretch was an anomaly, as cold shooting and defensive lapses plagued South Carolina for most of the half, and Cleveland State trimmed the lead to just five at halftime.

The numbers were ugly. South Carolina shot just 36 percent, while allowing Cleveland State to shoot 56 percent. South Carolina had 13 offensive rebounds but only seven second chance points as it missed layup after layup.

The Gamecocks came out with renewed focus in the second half, making shots and playing defense like they did during that first half run. AJ Lawson hit a three and then converted a traditional three-point play as the Gamecocks scored the first 12 points of the half.



The shots in the paint that wouldn’t drop in the first half started to fall, and Maik Kotsar, Alanzo Frink, and Wildens Leveque each scored during an 18-2, seven minute run to start the half. Cleveland State turned the ball over eight times during the span and managed just five field goal attempts, making one.

Lawson was aggressive throughout the game, playing the way Martin wants him to play all the time. He attempted 13 free throws, making a career-high 12, and finished with a career-high 28 points.



