South Carolina’s season ended with a 76-59 loss to Ole Miss in the SEC tournament second round.

The short-handed Gamecocks were without three key players. Keyshawn Bryant and Jermaine Couisnard did not play due to a coach’s decision (Frank Martin emphasized it was not a disciplinary issue, but “mental health”), while Seventh Woods was out with a groin injury. These absences were in addition to Alanzo Frink, who was lost for the season in January with a medical issue.

South Carolina got career-highs from Jalyn McCreary (15 points) and Wildens Leveque (14 points), but simply lacked the firepower to stay with Ole Miss.

Tre-Vaughn Minott, who had four points and four rebounds, scored with 4:58 left in the first half to pull South Carolina within three points at 27-24. Then the Gamecocks did what they have done so many times this season. Their offense vanished as they failed to make another basket the rest of the half, managing just two free throws by TJ Moss as the Rebels finished on a 14-2 run.

“We hit these dead spots offensively and our resolve defensively goes away,” Martin said.