MBB: South Carolina falls to Ole Miss
South Carolina’s season ended with a 76-59 loss to Ole Miss in the SEC tournament second round.
The short-handed Gamecocks were without three key players. Keyshawn Bryant and Jermaine Couisnard did not play due to a coach’s decision (Frank Martin emphasized it was not a disciplinary issue, but “mental health”), while Seventh Woods was out with a groin injury. These absences were in addition to Alanzo Frink, who was lost for the season in January with a medical issue.
South Carolina got career-highs from Jalyn McCreary (15 points) and Wildens Leveque (14 points), but simply lacked the firepower to stay with Ole Miss.
Tre-Vaughn Minott, who had four points and four rebounds, scored with 4:58 left in the first half to pull South Carolina within three points at 27-24. Then the Gamecocks did what they have done so many times this season. Their offense vanished as they failed to make another basket the rest of the half, managing just two free throws by TJ Moss as the Rebels finished on a 14-2 run.
“We hit these dead spots offensively and our resolve defensively goes away,” Martin said.
Leveque and McCreary sparked an 8-0 run early in the second half to cut the deficit to single digits. Ole Miss called a timeout, and regrouped with a 9-2 run. South Carolina never got closer than 12 points again.
Jarkel Joiner had the last five points of the run and led Ole Miss with 18 points. Romello White added 17, and Devontae Shuler scored 11 of his 15 in the second half.
Ole Miss outplayed South Carolina in virtually every category. The Rebels shot 48%, holding South Carolina to 36%. They were 5-15 from three compared to 2-11. The Rebels were plus-nine rebounding and had more second chance points, more points in the paint, and more bench points.
“We got bit by the same bug that’s bit us all year,” Frank Martin said. “We got scoring from our bigs but couldn’t get anything from our guards. We can’t make jump shots, can’t get to the line, can’t make layups, that’s going to be hard to beat a team like Ole Miss.”
Notes:
AJ Lawson had 12 points but shot just 3-12. … McCreary scored eight straight points for South Carolina near the end of the game. … In terms of minutes per game averaged, South Carolina was missing four of its top six players. … South Carolina’s season is over.