MBB: South Carolina holds off Western Kentucky

South Carolina bounced back from its first loss of the season to beat Western Kentucky 75-64 in the third place game of the Asheville Championship.

Poor shooting doomed South Carolina against Princeton and early on it looked like the same thing would happen Sunday. James Reese made an early three, but then South Carolina missed seven straight threes.

Instead of stubbornly continuing to shoot quick threes the way it did Friday, South Carolina stayed patient. Jermaine Couisnard hit an open three to break the streak and put the Gamecocks ahead, and they never trailed again. Brandon Martin scored five points during an 8-0 run late in the first half and the Gamecocks led 31-24 at halftime.

Turnovers let Western Kentucky back in the game. South Carolina committed six turnovers in the first four minutes of the second half as Western Kentucky went on an 11-4 run to tie the game. At that point South Carolina had more turnovers (18) than baskets (13).

Reese hit a three to retake the lead, and then Devin Carter made four consecutive free throws. Erik Stevenson, who had missed 15 consecutive three-point attempts in Asheville, finally made one, and South Carolina answered Western Kentucky’s run with a 12-4 run to retake control.

The Gamecocks built a 15-point lead, but another rash of turnovers spurred an 8-0 Hilltoppers run to make the Gamecocks sweat. After a timeout, Couisnard hit another three to secure the win.